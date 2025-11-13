Cold-Chain Tuna RFID Display Market Drivers and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cold-Chain Tuna RFID Display Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Cold-Chain Tuna Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Display Market?

The market size for the cold-chain tuna radio frequency identification (RFID) display has been seeing a rapid expansion in recent times. From its worth of $1.26 billion in 2024, it is projected to increase to $1.47 billion in 2025, a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The historical growth may be ascribed to several factors, such as a heightened demand for seafood traceability, an uptick in tuna consumption in retail and food services, strict food safety regulations, advancements in the cold-chain infrastructure, and a growing demand for traceability using real-time provenance and blockchain technology.

The market size of the cold-chain tuna radio frequency identification (RFID) display is projected to undergo significant expansion in the forthcoming years, reaching a valuation of $2.75 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 16.9%. This predicted growth within the forecast period can be associated with a surge in supply chain digitization, heightened implementation of internet things (IoT)-enabled RFID solutions, governmental mandates on seafood tracking, an augmenting consumer preference for high-quality traceable seafood, and an increasing demand from consumers for origin and ethically sourced products. Key trends predicted for the forecast period encompass a shift towards real-time temperature tracking with visible RFID displays, broader acceptance of blockchain-supported unchangeable traceability records, the use of edge analytics and AI to predict spoilage and routing, subscription-based service monitoring, and added-value analytics.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Cold-Chain Tuna Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Display Global Market Growth?

The cold-chain tuna radio frequency identification (RFID) display market is anticipated to experience growth, stimulated by the growing consumption of tuna. This increase in consumption is a product of heightened awareness around health benefits of tuna, including its richness in protein and omega-3 fatty acids, along with its affordability and the convenience of ready-to-eat seafood. Enhancing this consumption is the cold-chain tuna RFID display system, which offers real-time temperature monitoring, product traceability and overall quality assurance. As a result, consumers feel more confident purchasing and consuming this product, expanding its usage and popularity in both retail and food service industries. For example, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), a non-profit UK organization, reported in 2024 that UK consumers spent roughly $495 million on 61,012 tons of tuna products from June 2022-2023. This accounted for 10% of the total monetary value and 16% of the total volume of all seafood bought in supermarkets across the country over that period. Furthermore, MSC anticipates the volume of certified tuna to exceed 25,000 tonnes in the 2023/24 fiscal year, which in turn is set to stimulate the growth of the cold-chain tuna RFID display market. The market is also being driven by the expansion of e-commerce due to a rising demand for cold-chain monitoring systems during extended delivery routes. E-commerce, consisting of buying and selling goods and services online, is seeing growth due to the convenience and variety it provides, both of which traditional retail cannot compete with. By using cold-chain tuna RFID display systems, e-commerce is further supported by allowing real-time shipment tracking and ensuring optimum freshness, which minimizes spoilage, heightens supply chain transparency and strengthens consumer trust in online seafood quality. To illustrate, the United States Census Bureau disclosed in February 2024 that total e-commerce sales for 2023 were said to be $1,118.7 billion, signifying a 7.6% rise compared to 2022. Total retail sales also saw an increase by 2.1% from the previous year, with e-commerce making up 15.4% of total retail sales in 2023, increased from 14.7% in 2022. The growth of e-commerce therefore is also promoting expansion of the cold-chain tuna RFID display market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Cold-Chain Tuna Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Display Market?

Major players in the Cold-Chain Tuna Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Display Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• HID Global Corporation

• SATO Holdings Corporation

• Beontag

• Resource Label Group

• Impinj Inc.

• Alien Technology Corporation

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Cold-Chain Tuna Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Display Market Report?

The cold-chain tuna radio frequency identification (rfid) displaymarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Technology: Active Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Passive Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

3) By Application: Fresh Tuna Tracking, Frozen Tuna Monitoring, Inventory Management, Quality Control, Logistics And Distribution

4) By End-User: Seafood Processors, Retailers, Distributors, Logistics Providers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Readers, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags, Antennas, Data Loggers

2) By Software: Inventory Management Software, Temperature Monitoring Software, Supply Chain Tracking Software, Analytics And Reporting Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Cold-Chain Tuna Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Display Industry?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for cold-chain tuna radio frequency identification (RFID) display. However, it's projected that the quickest growth in this market over the forecast period will be in the Asia-Pacific region. The market report envelops regions that include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

