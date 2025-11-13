Cold Storage Construction Market Anticipated to Grow at 15.8% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

How Big Is The Cold Storage Construction Market In 2025?

The dimension of the cold storage construction market has swiftly expanded in the past few years. The market is projected to scale from $14.67 billion in 2024 to $17.04 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. Factors that have contributed to growth during the historic stage include heightened demands for temperature-regulated storage avenues, surge in the consumption of ready-to-eat and convenience foods, intensifying urbanization coupled with burgeoning expansion of structured retail platforms, escalation in need for food and beverage storage infrastructures, and a growing concentration on administering proficient cold chain logistics in the fields of agriculture and seafood.

In the coming years, the cold storage construction market is predicted to witness significant growth, expanding to $30.68 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. Several factors contributing to this projection during the forecast period include an increasing demand spurred by e-commerce and online grocery shopping, a heightened need for secure storage of vaccines and biologics in the pharmaceutical sector, an increased emphasis on sustainable food preservation and wastage reduction, larger investments in substantial cold chain infrastructure projects, and a surge in demand from production stores dealing with large quantities of perishable items. Key trends expected to emerge during this forecast period include advancements in energy-saving refrigeration systems, innovative designs for multi-story cold storage facilities, the incorporation of intelligent monitoring systems for real-time management, improvements in eco-friendly building materials used in cold storage construction, and advancements in warehouse automation, which is predicted to increase cold chain efficiency.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Cold Storage Construction Market?

The growth of the cold storage construction market is anticipated to be driven by the rising demand for processed food. This term encompasses any food product that has been modified from its raw form through techniques such as cooking, freezing, canning, or the addition of preservatives and flavorings to prolong shelf life, improve taste, or increase convenience. The convenience of processed food aligns with the demands of modern life, providing consistency, availability throughout the year and saving time for people with busy schedules and spread out households, thus reducing meal-related stress. The processed food industry relies on cold storage construction, with these facilities offering temperature regulation that ensures the preservation of product quality, extension of shelf life and safe transportation from production to consumer locations. In May 2023, as reported by the United States Department of Agriculture, a federal agency based in the US, there was a 1.7% increase compared to previous years in the total value of US processed food products exported from the country, reaching $36.59 billion. This suggests that the escalating demand for processed foods is a significant factor contributing to the expansion of the cold storage construction market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Cold Storage Construction Industry?

Major players in the Cold Storage Construction Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Lineage Logistics Holdings LLC

• Americold Logistics LLC

• Kajima Corporation

• United States Cold Storage Inc.

• Primus Builders Inc.

• Graycor Inc.

• NewCold Coöperatief U.A.

• Tippmann Group

• Alston Construction Company Inc.

• Astron Buildings S.A.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Cold Storage Construction Market?

Major corporations involved in the cold storage construction industry are diverting their attention to the creation of revolutionary solutions like energy-efficient temperature-controlled warehouses in response to the increasing request for safe and long-term storage for perishable items. These warehouses are designed for the purpose of sustaining exact temperatures whilst keeping energy usage to a minimum by means of advanced insulating, refrigeration and smart monitoring technologies. Highlighted by the events of May 2025, Indicold Private Limited, an Indian cold chain logistics firm, brought their second fully automated frozen ASRS facility to life, in Detroj, Gujarat - this event marked a notable step forward for India's cold chain infrastructure. A 90,000 sq. ft warehouse that can hold up to 10,000 pallets is kept at a consistent -20°C and takes pride in being the holder of India's inaugural Four-Way Shuttle ASRS system in the frozen category, aiding in the optimization of space usage and operational malleability. The facility's system integrates a live Warehouse Management System (WMS), allowing for superior traceability, alongside designs that conserve energy to reduce temperature loss and support the idea of sustainability.

What Segments Are Covered In The Cold Storage Construction Market Report?

The cold storage constructionmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Production Stores, Bulk Stores, Ports, Other Types

2) By Construction Type: Concrete Masonry Unit, Metal Panel, Tilt-up Concrete, Steel Frame

3) By Warehouse: Private And Semi-private Warehouses, Public Warehouses

4) By Automation Level: Manual, Semi-Automated, Automated

5) By Application: Food And Beverage, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Industrial And Manufacturing, Retail And Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Production Stores: Dry Goods Storage, Refrigerated Storage, Frozen Storage, Controlled Atmosphere Storage

2) By Bulk Stores: Grain Storage, Fruit Storage, Vegetable Storage, Dairy Storage

3) By Ports: Container Storage, Refrigerated Container Storage, Bulk Cargo Storage, Cold Chain Terminals

4) By Other Types: Pharmaceutical Storage, Floral Storage, Seafood Storage, Beverage Storage

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cold Storage Construction Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America topped the global market for cold storage construction. Projected growth suggests the Asia-Pacific region would outpace other regions in the forecast period. The report includes regional analysis of the following: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

