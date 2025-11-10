Trapview and Doktar Forge Strategic Partnership to Advance Biodiversity and Sustainable Agriculture

Co-founder of Doktar, Selim Ucer, together with Dejan Jančič, CEO of Trapview Group.

Agri-intelligence company Doktar is partnering with Trapview, a pest monitoring and forecasting solution, to jointly create precise, real-time insights.

NETHERLANDS, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trapview, a global leader in automated pest monitoring and forecasting, and Doktar, a Netherlands-headquartered ag-tech and agri-intelligence company providing digital solutions that advance sustainability, regenerative agriculture, and biodiversity, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership in automated pest monitoring and forecasting.

Through this collaboration, the companies will be jointly bringing precise, real-time insights into pest activity in fields and orchards, supporting better decision-making and enriching Doktar’s portfolio of digital products.

“We are proud that Doktar has chosen Trapview to power its portfolio with the most advanced digital pest monitoring and forecasting technology,” said Dejan Jančič, CEO of Trapview Group. “This collaboration demonstrates the strength and scalability of Trapview’s solutions. Together with Doktar, we are contributing to more sustainable food production and moving closer to our shared goal: healthy food on every plate.”

“With Trapview, we are reinforcing our holistic model for corporates and farmers,” said Selim Ucer, Co-founder of Doktar. “Doktar’s platform already integrates proprietary IoT devices, AI-powered insights, and verifiable reporting for soil, water, and carbon. By adding the strongest pest monitoring solution, we further strengthen our impact on sustainability and biodiversity across farmer networks.”

This partnership combines Trapview’s advanced pest monitoring and forecasting technology with Doktar’s integrated digital platform, featuring on-the-ground implementation. Together, the two companies accelerate the shift to resilient, climate-smart food systems that foster sustainability and safeguard biodiversity.

About Trapview

Trapview is a pest insect monitoring and forecasting platform enabling more sustainable food production. Automated electronic traps enable efficient, nearly maintenance free monitoring of pest insects. Advanced artificial intelligence-based processing of trap data assists customers to get accurate and real-time understanding of pest population dynamics as well as forecast of pest development stages in a specific area. This positions Trapview as key decision support and traceability tool for planning field activities and for optimal usage of crop protection. More than 60 different insect species are being monitored all over the world with the help of Trapview solution.

About Doktar

Doktar is a technology and agri-intelligence company building AI-powered tools and programs to transform agriculture into a data-driven, regenerative, and climate-aligned value chain. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Doktar offers a vertically integrated platform that combines proprietary IoT hardware, satellite insights, advanced analytics, and digital twin technology to optimize both farm productivity and environmental performance. Complementing its digital platform, Doktar operates as an implementation partner, delivering boots-on-the-ground agronomic support, farmer training, and complete program management to help global food companies and processors digitize and regenerate farmer networks. Its end-to-end platform enables sustainability planning, automated KPI tracking, and third-party verified MRV for soil health, carbon, water, and biodiversity.

