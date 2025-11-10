Planet TV Studios Announces New Frontiers Episode Featuring Avtron Power Solutions Airing November 15th on Bloomberg Television: The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air November 15th on Bloomberg Television: Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series.

“This is a company that is not just reacting to demand, but raising expectations for how critical infrastructure is tested, secured, and trusted...” — Christian Kelch, Executive Producer at Planet TV Studios

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announced the latest airing of its New Frontiers episode, “New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies,” featuring an in-depth segment on Avtron Power Solutions, a key force in reliable critical power testing for the modern digital world. The episode is scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, November 15th and November 22nd at 5:00 pm EST and is available now on multiple on-demand platforms, including Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Roku, Tumblr, X, Facebook, Rumble, Dailymotion, ReportWire.org, Newsbreak, and additional outlets.

This edition of New Frontiers examines how Avtron Power Solutions helps keep essential infrastructure running when it matters most. As data centers, hospitals, defense operations, utilities, and industrial facilities carry an ever-increasing share of the world’s daily life, Avtron’s work sits at the quiet center of global reliability: making sure backup power systems are ready, tested, and trusted before a crisis hits.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Avtron Power Solutions has a legacy of more than 70 years in power testing equipment. Since becoming an independent company in 2022, and through the recent acquisition by Legrand,, Avtron has sharpened its focus on designing and manufacturing load banks that validate backup power systems for high-stakes environments. The company has become a vital partner to the rapidly growing data center sector, where even moments of downtime can disrupt financial markets, communications, logistics, and public services.

The New Frontiers segment follows how Avtron supports hyperscale cloud providers, colocation facilities, and enterprise data centers by using advanced load banks and automated testing platforms to simulate the real electrical and thermal demands of server environments before racks go live. This approach allows operators to test infrastructure under full stress conditions without risking installed equipment, reducing human error and improving confidence in system performance long before the first customer logs in.

Avtron’s 2024 acquisition of Rx Monitoring Services (RxMS) further strengthened its role in this space. By integrating automated, script-driven testing and monitoring capabilities with Avtron’s established load bank technology, the company offers data centers a structured, repeatable way to commission and validate backup power assets. The result is a more disciplined, transparent process for verifying that critical power will function properly in an outage.

Under the leadership of CEO David Cox, officially appointed in May October 2023, Avtron has expanded its manufacturing capabilities, streamlined operations, and reinforced its commitment to technical rigor and customer support. The addition of Chief Commercial Officer Cory Fones in early 2024 has supported Avtron’s continued growth in key markets that depend on dependable power testing solutions.

To meet rising global demand, Avtron has invested in two new manufacturing facilities: a plant in Reynosa, Mexico, and an expanded factory in Cleveland. These sites increase capacity, shorten lead times, and support customers across North America and international markets, while maintaining the precision standards expected in mission-critical industries.

The episode also highlights several of Avtron’s recent product achievements, including:

The LC-20 liquid-cooled load bank, a 500 kW unit tailored for data centers using liquid cooling to manage high-density computing.

SIGMA Unity software, which allows operators to manage and document load bank testing across varied applications with efficiency and clarity.

The next-generation 2805 load bank, designed for modern data centers that need high capacity, a slim footprint, and compatibility with hot-aisle and cold-aisle configurations.

Each of these developments reflects a focused response to real-world technical challenges faced by engineers, operators, and facility owners responsible for keeping essential services online.

“This is a company that is not just reacting to demand, but raising expectations for how critical infrastructure is tested, secured, and trusted,” said Christian Kelch, Executive Producer at Planet TV Studios. “Avtron Power Solutions is part of the unseen backbone that keeps the digital economy moving, and that is exactly the kind of story New Frontiers is built to tell.”

Guiding viewers through this episode is returning host Gina Grad. Known as a respected radio personality, author, and podcast host, Grad brings a grounded, human approach to complex subject matter. Many viewers recognize her from her work on The Adam Carolla Show and from her children’s book on blended families, My Extra Mom. In New Frontiers, her style is direct, empathetic, and curious, helping audiences understand why power testing, redundancy, and preparation are not abstract technical details, but essential parts of daily life in a connected world.

“New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies” featuring Avtron Power Solutions continues Planet TV Studios’ commitment to clear, fact-driven storytelling about the systems and people that support modern society. With the November 15th and November 22nd airing on Bloomberg Television and broad streaming availability, viewers have multiple opportunities to see how Avtron’s work shapes the reliability of the networks and platforms they rely on every day.



About Planet TV Studios

Planet TV Studios is a producer of documentary-style television programming that explores the people, companies, and ideas shaping business, science, technology, medicine, and public life. Through its New Frontiers series, the company partners with Bloomberg Television and other media outlets to deliver thoughtful, visually engaging stories to audiences worldwide, with an emphasis on accuracy, depth, and accessibility.



About Avtron Power Solutions

Avtron Power Solutions is a global provider of load banks and power testing solutions serving data centers, critical power providers, renewable energy projects, industrial facilities, and other sectors that depend on reliable backup power. Through its expertise in engineering, testing, and commissioning support, Avtron helps organizations confirm that critical power is available when needed. More information is available at www.avtronpower.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.