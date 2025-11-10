Planet TV Studios’ 'New Frontiers' Features NUPI Americas, Inc. in 'Highlighting Emerging Technologies' Airs Nov 15th on Bloomberg: The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

Nupi Americas, Inc. Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air Saturday, November 15th on Bloomberg Television: Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios announces a new episode of its acclaimed documentary series “New Frontiers,” titled “New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies,” featuring NUPI Americas, Inc., a key player in sustainable and resilient piping systems for critical infrastructure across North America.

The episode is scheduled to air on Saturday, November 15th and November 22nd at 6:30 pm EST on Bloomberg Television and is also available now on-demand across a wide range of platforms, including Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Roku, Tumblr, X, Facebook, Rumble, Dailymotion, ReportWire.org, Newsbreak, and additional streaming outlets.

Planet TV Studios, the exclusive sponsor of the “New Frontiers” series, once again welcomes Gina Grad as host. Known for her work on The Adam Carolla Show, her writing, and her children’s book on blended families, My Extra Mom, Grad brings an approachable, informed voice to complex subject matter. Her style is direct, human, and curious, guiding viewers through the real-world stakes behind the technologies and infrastructure shaping daily life.

At the center of this episode is NUPI Americas, Inc., the North American arm of Nupi Industrie Italiane, S.p.A. For more than two decades, NUPI Americas has focused on advancing thermoplastic piping systems that support safer facilities, stronger communities, and more dependable operations. The segment explores how the company’s systems are used in demanding environments such as data centers, hospitals, fuel facilities, and municipal projects, where reliability is not a luxury but a requirement.

A core focus of the episode is NIRON PP-RCT, NUPI Americas’ polypropylene random copolymer piping system for plumbing, HVAC, and industrial applications. The program examines how NIRON PP-RCT helps address corrosion, scaling, and chemical wear, and why engineers and facility managers are turning to it for long-term performance in large commercial buildings and high-dependency environments, including data centers and healthcare systems.

The story also looks closely at SMARTFLEX, NUPI’s multi-layered piping system designed for fuel handling. Through real-world examples, viewers see how SMARTFLEX supports environmental protection and operational safety at gas stations, fuel depots, and mission-critical sites. The episode illustrates how data centers, which rely on continuous power supported by diesel generators, use SMARTFLEX systems to move fuel from storage to generators with accuracy and confidence, helping reduce risk where downtime is not an option.

In addition, “New Frontiers” explores ELOFIT, NUPI’s line of HDPE (high-density polyethylene) fittings used for water, gas, and chemical transport. Contractors and municipalities weigh in on how ease of installation, durability, and performance in harsh conditions have made these fittings a practical choice for infrastructure projects across the region.

The episode further reports on NUPI Americas’ $10 million expansion in Early Branch, South Carolina, an investment aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing capacity, shortening supply lines, and creating local jobs. The expansion reflects a long-term commitment to serving North American customers with greater speed, accountability, and technical support.

Throughout the NUPI Americas segment, Gina Grad’s reporting connects the technical details to the human impact: safer fuel systems, more efficient buildings, reduced maintenance costs, and infrastructure built to endure. Her grounded approach invites viewers to understand why these systems matter, not only to engineers and developers, but to communities that depend on them.

“New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies” featuring NUPI Americas, Inc. offers a clear, accessible look at how thoughtful engineering, responsible manufacturing, and long-range planning are shaping the infrastructure behind modern life.

For programming details and more information about Planet TV Studios and the “New Frontiers” series, visit www.planettvstudios.com.

