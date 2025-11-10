Planet TV Studios’ 'New Frontiers' Presents Modular Building Institute in New Episode Airing November 15 on Bloomberg Television: The content in the episode is a Planet TV Studios Original & it is brought to you by & sponsored by Planet TV Studios

Modular Building Institute Planet TV Studios New Frontiers

New Frontiers: "Highlighting Emerging Technologies" will air Saturday, November 15th on Bloomberg Television. Planet TV Studios proudly serves as the exclusive sponsor of the New Frontiers series.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Planet TV Studios has announced the latest airing and wide release of its New Frontiers episode, “New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies,” featuring an in-depth segment on the Modular Building Institute (MBI). The episode is scheduled to air on Bloomberg Television on Saturday, November 15th and November 22nd at 6:30 pm EST and is now available on demand across multiple platforms, including Amazon, Vimeo, YouTube, Roku, Tumblr, X, Facebook, Rumble, Dailymotion, ReportWire.org, Newsbreak, and additional streaming outlets.

This New Frontiers installment examines how the Modular Building Institute and its members have helped change the way commercial buildings are planned, built, and delivered. Viewers are given a clear look at how modular construction supports faster project timelines, consistent quality through controlled manufacturing environments, safer working conditions, and more responsible use of materials. The episode follows real-world projects, from schools and healthcare facilities to housing and infrastructure, where schedules are tight, budgets are watched closely, and reliability is not optional.

Filmed in part at the 2025 World of Modular Annual Convention & Tradeshow in Las Vegas, the segment draws on direct conversations with industry leaders, technical experts, and project teams. Their perspectives help explain why modular methods are being adopted by public agencies, private developers, and organizations facing growing demand for space without the luxury of long construction delays. The story focuses on results: buildings delivered on time, communities served more quickly, and long-term strategies that align construction with environmental and economic responsibility.

Planet TV Studios is also proud to welcome back Gina Grad as host of this episode. A respected radio personality, author, and podcast host, Grad is widely known for her work on “The Adam Carolla Show” and for her book “My Extra Mom,” which speaks honestly and directly to blended families. She brings that same clarity and connection to New Frontiers.

“New Frontiers: Highlighting Emerging Technologies” places the Modular Building Institute segment within a broader context of organizations changing how essential projects move from concept to completion. Rather than leaning on buzzwords, the episode relies on plain language, verified details, and on-the-ground examples. It explains how MBI supports its members through advocacy, education, and practical guidance, and how modular construction has become a dependable option for those who need safe, consistent, and efficient building solutions.

With its national airing on Bloomberg Television and expanded availability across on-demand platforms, this New Frontiers episode invites viewers in the construction industry, government, finance, education, healthcare, and the general public to better understand how modular building practices are shaping real projects in real time.



About New Frontiers and Planet TV Studios

New Frontiers is an educational television series produced by Planet TV Studios that reports on organizations and leaders influencing business, science, technology, healthcare, and community development. Through fact-driven storytelling and in-depth interviews, New Frontiers connects viewers with the people and decisions shaping tomorrow’s landscape.

For more information, visit www.planettvstudios.com.



About the Modular Building Institute

Founded in 1983, the Modular Building Institute (MBI) is the international non-profit trade association serving the commercial modular construction industry. MBI represents manufacturers, contractors, architects, developers, and suppliers who are committed to responsible, efficient offsite construction and higher building standards worldwide. To learn more, visit www.modular.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

