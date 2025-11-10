Border Patrol Agents Face Shots Fired, Vehicle Rammings, Bricks Thrown in Chicago on Saturday

Sanctuary politicians and media refuse to stop smearing law enforcement that is contributing to these attacks

WASHINGTON – Yesterday around 9:30 AM, in the Chicago neighborhood of Little Village, U.S. Border Patrol was attacked while conducting immigration enforcement operations. Border Patrol was accosted by a hostile crowd that boxed them into a street and alleyway. As they were apprehending a subject, agents came under direct gunfire when a male driving a black Jeep Wrangler fired multiple rounds. He immediately fled the scene.

Attackers then began throwing bricks and even a paint cans from a roof, damaging Border Patrol vehicles. Chicago Police Department successfully helped law enforcement evacuate the area as more bricks were thrown at the law enforcements’ vehicle. Fortunately, no Border Patrol agents were injured in this attack.

After clearing the scene of the first attack, Border Patrol then encountered a vehicle that attempted to ram their convoy at the intersection of Cermak and California, but was thwarted when a Controlled Tire Deflation Device was deployed. The Border Patrol convoy then proceeded toward an FBI facility and encountered two drivers trying to impede operations. After they were warned to stop, one of the drivers attempted to ram the convoy. The driver was arrested. Border Patrol reached the FBI facility when rioters attempted to breach security there. Chicago Police responded to help secure the perimeter.

Border Patrol then left the FBI facility and then encountered protesters lying in the street near 26th and Pulaski. As the rioters refused to comply with basic instructions and began throwing objects, Border Patrol deployed crowd control measures, cleared the area, and proceeded to a Sam’s Club parking lot. Individuals stalked and followed the convoy into the parking lot and a vehicle rammed a Border Patrol’s vehicle. Three suspects were immediately arrested for assault.

After departing the parking lot, the law enforcement convoy was again attacked resulting in a broken window. The convoy became stuck at 26th and Kostner and sustained window damage along with a fourth vehicle ramming. The subject fled the scene and Border Patrol pursued. This driver remains at large.

As a result of yesterday’s multiple attacks—fueled by sanctuary politicians and the media—Border Patrol arrested 8 U.S. citizens and one illegal alien. Thankfully, no Border Patrol agents were injured during these multiple attacks.

“JB Pritzker and Brandon Johnson have fueled an environment of lawlessness and assault on federal law enforcement,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “In less than three hours in Chicago, Border Patrol faced gunshots, violent mobs at every stop, bricks and other objects thrown at them, and four vehicle rammings. The violence in Chicago against law enforcement is unprecedented—These attacks are the consequence of vitriolic smears from sanctuary politicians and the media. Just last week, Chicago and national media falsely accused law enforcement of raiding a daycare center. Now, they are silent when our agents come under gunfire.

“Make no mistake: Our mission will continue despite the violence. To any Antifa terrorist in Chicago: You will not stop us. You will not slow us down. And if you lay a hand on law enforcement, you will face the consequences.”

