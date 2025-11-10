Biggest ever expansion of Noarlunga Hospital open

The largest ever expansion of Noarlunga Hospital is now complete, with 48 new beds opening from this week as the Malinauskas Labor Government continues to build a bigger health system for South Australians.

The $74 million project – comprising 24 extra acute medical beds and 24 extra mental health beds – along with 12 extra beds that opened at the hospital last year, will increase capacity at the hospital by more than 65 per cent.

With this project now complete, the Government has expanded Noarlunga Hospital’s bed numbers from 92 to 152, providing enhanced health care for southern suburbs’ residents and reducing pressure on the system.

The expansion is part of 230 beds being delivered by the Malinauskas Labor Government across the southern suburbs, at Noarlunga, Flinders and the Repat, and part of our broader promise to build 600 beds across the state.

The Noarlunga expansion includes a new 24-bed Mental Health Rehabilitation unit which will comprise two 12-bed pods of single rooms – as well as two large therapy areas, two private patient lounges, four interview rooms, two family lounges, a gymnasium, and secure external courtyards.

The 48-bed project also includes a new 24-bed General Medicine Ward which will enable additional capacity for patients across the south.

The ward will include 20 single patient rooms purposefully designed with an ensuite and window allowing for natural light, and one four-bed bay for patients requiring a higher level of care and observation.

Two of the bedrooms will be specifically designed for patients with transmissible infectious diseases, while two will be fitted out to care safely for patients with bariatric needs.

The new inpatient unit will help reduce the need to transfer patients to Flinders Medical Centre and will increase patient flow from the Noarlunga Hospital ED, further increasing capacity within the health service.

Technology and audio-visual capabilities have been built into the design to support consultants based at other sites to provide specialist advice regarding patient care and treatment, reducing the need for travel by both patients and clinicians.

Additional car parks have also been constructed for the hospital, as well as an enclosed, secure linkway to connect the new building to the existing hospital.

Construction on the project began two years ago and included 1,459 workers who collectively worked more than three million hours on site. The project used 2,696 cubic metres of concrete (excluding the carpark), 298 tonnes of steel and recycled 98 per cent (412 tonnes) of waste product.

The external brick façade patterning is inspired by the local coastline, geography and topography and the internal colours and materials have been designed and developed to blend with the local environment, vegetation, and geography.

In collaboration with the Southern Redevelopment Aboriginal Stakeholder Reference Group, a comprehensive inventory of flora indigenous to the area and culturally significant to the Kaurna community was compiled. South Australian photographers Condell Rustichelli and Brendan Hinton were commissioned to capture a series of images inspired by this flora list and geography which informed the colour palette and material choices throughout the building, effectively anchoring the facility within its specific location, context, and cultural heritage.

Additionally, a new SA Pharmacy at Noarlunga Hospital has opened as part of the Southern Redevelopment program.

The new pharmacy is adjacent to the Outpatients Department and will provide additional seating for patients waiting for medications, deliver a larger internal footprint to provide more storage space, allow for the increase of Automated Dispensing Cabinets, and deliver improved facilities for consumer care.

The community was able to tour the Noarlunga expansion at a public open day today.

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This is a significant milestone in our mission to build a bigger health system.

We’ve already been busy delivering doctors, nurses, allied health staff and ambos, and now we are delivering a massive increase in bed numbers in the south of Adelaide.

48 beds – the largest ever expansion of Noarlunga Hospital – forming part of a 65 per cent increase in the hospital’s capacity.

This is part of our commitment to deliver 230 beds across the southern suburbs, at Noarlunga, Flinders and the Repat – and part of our broader promise to build 600 beds across the state.

Attributable to Chris Picton

I am thrilled as both the Health Minister and local MP to be opening these 48 new beds for our amazing growing southern suburbs’ community.

We are boosting Noarlunga Hospital’s bed capacity by more than 65 per cent.

Providing these additional acute medical and mental health rehabilitation beds will significantly enhance health care closer to home for residents in the south.

These new 48 beds will improve patient flow from the hospital’s ED, while also reducing the need to transfer patients to Flinders Medical Centre.

Attributable to General Medicine Noarlunga Hospital Head of Unit, Dr Greg Dubuc

I’m delighted to see this amazing new Noarlunga Hospital facility completed and ready to welcome patients.

This brand-new facility increases capacity and enhances the hospital experience for both patients and staff – a fantastic addition to our existing local healthcare services.