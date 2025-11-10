First 40km/h time-based speed limit switched on
Students will now be safer when crossing the road to and from school, with new 40km/h time-based speed limits coming into effect today near Marryatville High School, and from tomorrow near Goodwood Primary School and St Thomas School.
From today, motorists driving along Kensington Road near Marryatville High School will need to slow down to 40km/h from 8am to 9.30am and from 2pm to 4pm, while the new limits on Goodwood Road near Goodwood Primary and St Thomas School will be activated from tomorrow.
To keep drivers aware of the new changes, electronic and standard signage has been installed, along with updated safety cameras to help keep the community safe.
These first schools were chosen by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport based on an assessment that considers the schools’ proximity to busy roads including factors such as traffic speed, volumes and crash history.
A reduced speed limit around schools will better protect students and prevent serious incidents, such as the crash on Kensington Road near Marryatville High School in March 2023, which left two students seriously injured.
An additional 25 school sites were announced in September to receive 40km/h signage, with installation scheduled throughout November and December.
By the end of 2026, more than 150 schools across the state will have the new speed limit implemented.
The updated speed limits will not apply on weekends, public holidays or during school holidays, and the new 40km/h zones won’t replace the existing 25km/h school zones on local roads. Speed limits will be enforced at each site once signage is installed.
This has been and will continue to be supported by a campaign to let motorists know of the changes including on radio, social media and targeted information for local councils and school sites.
Some locations will receive new safety cameras, and school sites with existing cameras will be upgraded or replaced to be configured with the new lower speed limit.
This initiative is part-funded by the $168 million National Road Safety Program in partnership with Australian Government (50:50) and the $2.36 million budgeted for road safety as part of the 2024-25 State Budget.
Quotes
Attributable to Blair Boyer
Today, South Australia takes an important step towards improving safety for children walking to and from school.
By lowering speeds when students are arriving and leaving school, we’re giving drivers more time to react, preventing tragedies before they happen.
We’re asking drivers to stay alert, pay attention to the signs and remember that those few extra seconds could save a life.
It’s a simple change in driving behaviour that has a huge impact on the safety of our most vulnerable road users.
Attributable to SAPOL Officer in Charge of Traffic Services Branch Superintendent Shane Johnson
Drivers must always keep an eye out for our vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists particularly around school zones.
This change in speed limits for these crossings will mean motorists must slow down and it is also equally important to stay alert and be ready to react should something unexpected happen.
It could mean the difference between a life lost or life changing injury.
Full list of schools
Adelaide Secondary School of English, Torrens Road
Angle Vale Primary School, Heaslip Road
Annesley Junior College, Greenhill Road
Ascot Park Primary School, Marion Road
Avenues College, Sudholz Road
Balaklava High School, Gwy Terrace
Belair Primary School, Main Road
Bellevue Heights Primary School, Shepherds Hill Road
Birdwood Primary School, Torrens Valley Road
Blackfriars Priory School, Prospect Road
Blackwood High School, Shepherds Hill Road
Blackwood Primary School, Shepherds Hill Road
Bowden Brompton Community School Beach Campus, Beach Road
Bowden Brompton Community School, Torrens Road
Brighton Primary School, Brighton Road
Brighton Secondary School, Brighton Road
Brompton Primary School Renown Park, Torrens Road
Burnside Primary, Glynburn Road
Cabra Dominican College, Cross Road
Calvary Lutheran Primary School, Beach Road
Cardijn College Marcellin Campus, Beach Road
Challa Gardens Primary School, Regency Road and Torrens Road
Charles Campbell College, Gorge Road
Christies Beach High School, Beach Road
Colonel Light Gardens Primary School, Goodwood Road
Cornerstone College, Adelaide Road
Coromandel Valley Primary School, Main Road
Craigburn Primary School, Black Road
Dominican School Semaphore, Military Road
East Torrens Primary School, Montacute Road
Eastern Fleurieu 7-12 School (Strathalbyn), Callington Road
Elizabeth South Primary School, Philip Highway
Elizabeth Vale Primary School, John Rice Avenue
Emmaus Christian College, Marion Road
Encounter Lutheran College, Adelaide Road
Enfield Primary School, Main North Road
Evanston Gardens Primary School, Angle Vale Road
Felixstow Primary School, Payneham Road
Flagstaff Hill Primary School, Black Road
Flinders Park Primary School, Holbrooks Road and Hartley Road
Forbes Primary School, Marion Road
Gleeson College, The Grove Way and the Golden Way
Glen Osmond Primary School, Glen Osmond Road
Glenelg Primary School, Diagonal Road and Brighton Road
Golden Grove High School, The Grove Way and the Golden Way
Good Shepherd Lutheran School-Para Vista, Montague Road
Goodwood Primary School, Goodwood Road
Hamilton Secondary School, Marion Road
Hampstead Primary School, Muller Road
Hendon Primary School, West Lakes Boulevard
Henley High School, Henley Beach Road
Hope Christian College, Yorktown Road
Horizon Christian School, Gwy Terrace
Immanuel Lutheran School-Gawler East, Lyndoch Road
Ingle Farm Primary School, Montague Road
Investigator College, Inman Valley Road
Iqra College, Majors Road
Jamestown Community School, Wilkins Highway (Cockburn Road)
Kalangadoo Primary School, Kangaroo Flat Road
Kilkenny Primary School, Port Road
Le Fevre Peninsula Primary School, Semaphore Road
Linden Park Primary, Portrush Road
Littlehampton Primary, Princes Highway
Lobethal Lutheran School, Main Street
Loreto College and Early Learning Centre, Portrush Road
Loxton High School, Bookpurnong Road
Magill Primary School, Magill Road
Marion Primary School, Marion Road
Marryatville High School, Kensington Road
Marryatville Primary School, Kensington Road
Mary Mckillop College - Kensington, Portrush Road
Mercedes College, Fullarton Road
Mitcham Girls High School, Belair Road
Modbury School P-6, Golden Grove Road
Morialta Secondary College, St Bernards Road
Morphett Vale Primary School, Sherrifs Road
Mount Barker High School, Wellington Road and Flaxley Road
Mount Compass Area School, Victor Harbor Road
Murray Bridge High School, Swanport Road
Murray Bridge North Primary School, Mannum Road
Nailsworth Primary School, Main North Road
Nairne Primary School, Old Princes Highway
Nazareth Catholic College Middle School, Holbrooks Road
Nazareth Catholic College, Kidman Park Campus, Findon Road
Nazareth College R-6, Findon Campus, Crittenden Road
Nuriootpa High School, Barossa Valley Way/Murray Street
Oakbank Area School, Onkaparinga Valley Road
Ocean View College, Lady Gowrie Drive
Our Lady Of Hope School, The Golden Way
Our Lady Of The River School, Berri, Bookpurnong Road
Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart College, Main North Road and Regency Road
Our Lady Of The Visitation School and Preschool, Victoria Road
Para Vista Primary School, Montague Road
Parafield Gardens High School, Salisbury Highway
Parafield Gardens Primary School, Salisbury Highway
Paralowie School, Waterloo Corner Road
Parkside Primary School, Glen Osmond Road
Pedare Christian College, The Golden Way
Playford International College, Philip Highway
Plympton Primary School, Marion Road
Port Lincoln Primary School, Mortlock Terrace
Portside Christian School, Bower Road and Causeway Road
Prescott Primary School-Northern, Nelson Road
Prince Alfred College, Dequetteville Terrace
Prospect North Primary School, Regency Road
Reynella South Primary School, Sherriffs Road
Robe Primary School, Southern Ports Highway (Victoria Street)
Roma Mitchell Secondary College, Briens Road
Sacred Heart College Senior School Marcellin Campus YR 10-12, Brighton Road
Salisbury East High School, Smith Road
Salisbury Junior Primary School, Park Terrace
Scotch College, Blythewood Road
Scotch College Adelaide Junior School, Old Belair Road
Seacliff Primary School, Brighton Road
Seaton High School, Frederick Road
Seaview High School, Seacombe Road
Seymour College, Portrush Road
Springbank Secondary College, Goodwood Road
St Agnes Primary School, Hancock Road
St Augustine's Parish School, Commercial Road
St Columba's Memorial School, Warooka Road
St Francis Of Assisi School, Newton Road
St Francis School, Henley Beach Road
St George College, South Road
St Ignatius' College, Gorge Road
St Ignatius' College Junior School, Portrush Road
St John Bosco School, Marion Road
St John The Baptist Catholic Primary School, Anzac Highway
St John's Grammar School, Upper Sturt Road and James Road
St Joseph's Memorial School, Portrush Road
St Joseph's Payneham School, Portrush Road
St Joseph's School Hectorville, Montacute Road
St Joseph's School Hindmarsh, Grange Road
St Joseph's School Tranmere, Magill Road
St Margaret Mary's School, Torrens Road
St Martin De Porres School Sheidow Park, Lonsdale Road (and Council's Lander Road)
St Michael's College (Jnr) Beverley, East Avenue
St Monica's Parish School, North East Road
St Paul's College, Grand Junction Road
St Peter's College, North Terrace
St Therese School, Springbank Road
St Thomas School, Goodwood Road
Sunrise Christian School, Sturt Road
Temple Christian College, James Congdon Drive
Tenison Woods College - Mount Gambier, White Avenue
Thomas More College, Kings Road
Torrens Valley Christian School, Grand Junction Road
Trinity Gardens School, Portrush Road
Urrbrae Agricultural High School, Fullarton Road and Cross Road
Vale Park Primary Schoo, Ascot Avenue
Waikerie High School, Lawrie Terrace
Walford Anglican School For Girls and Junior School, Unley Road
Walkerville Primary School, Stephen Terrace
Warradale Primary School, Diagonal Road and Morphett Road
Westbourne Park Primary School, Goodwood Road
Westminster School, Marion Road
Wilderness School, Northcote Terrace
Williamstown Primary School, Lyndoch Valley Road
Woodville High School, Woodville Road
Woodville Primary School, Findon Road
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.