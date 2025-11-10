First 40km/h time-based speed limit switched on

Students will now be safer when crossing the road to and from school, with new 40km/h time-based speed limits coming into effect today near Marryatville High School, and from tomorrow near Goodwood Primary School and St Thomas School.

From today, motorists driving along Kensington Road near Marryatville High School will need to slow down to 40km/h from 8am to 9.30am and from 2pm to 4pm, while the new limits on Goodwood Road near Goodwood Primary and St Thomas School will be activated from tomorrow.

To keep drivers aware of the new changes, electronic and standard signage has been installed, along with updated safety cameras to help keep the community safe.

These first schools were chosen by the Department for Infrastructure and Transport based on an assessment that considers the schools’ proximity to busy roads including factors such as traffic speed, volumes and crash history.

A reduced speed limit around schools will better protect students and prevent serious incidents, such as the crash on Kensington Road near Marryatville High School in March 2023, which left two students seriously injured.

An additional 25 school sites were announced in September to receive 40km/h signage, with installation scheduled throughout November and December.

By the end of 2026, more than 150 schools across the state will have the new speed limit implemented.

The updated speed limits will not apply on weekends, public holidays or during school holidays, and the new 40km/h zones won’t replace the existing 25km/h school zones on local roads. Speed limits will be enforced at each site once signage is installed.

This has been and will continue to be supported by a campaign to let motorists know of the changes including on radio, social media and targeted information for local councils and school sites.

Some locations will receive new safety cameras, and school sites with existing cameras will be upgraded or replaced to be configured with the new lower speed limit.

This initiative is part-funded by the $168 million National Road Safety Program in partnership with Australian Government (50:50) and the $2.36 million budgeted for road safety as part of the 2024-25 State Budget.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

Today, South Australia takes an important step towards improving safety for children walking to and from school.

By lowering speeds when students are arriving and leaving school, we’re giving drivers more time to react, preventing tragedies before they happen.

We’re asking drivers to stay alert, pay attention to the signs and remember that those few extra seconds could save a life.

It’s a simple change in driving behaviour that has a huge impact on the safety of our most vulnerable road users.

Attributable to SAPOL Officer in Charge of Traffic Services Branch Superintendent Shane Johnson

Drivers must always keep an eye out for our vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists particularly around school zones.

This change in speed limits for these crossings will mean motorists must slow down and it is also equally important to stay alert and be ready to react should something unexpected happen.

It could mean the difference between a life lost or life changing injury.

