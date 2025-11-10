STRATIO shows vision for infrared AI innovation at Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up, declaring a new industrial AI paradigm

STRATIO, INC.’s meet-up session in progress STRATIO CEO Jaehyung James Lee STRATIO’s LS SWIR Mini | Image provided by STRATIO STRATIO’s LinkSquare | Image provided by STRATIO STRATIO’s BeyonSense | Image provided by STRATIO

STRATIO commercialized the world’s first low-cost Ge-based SWIR sensors. It presented its Infrared AI strategy to grow industrial data and recycling technology.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- STRATIO, INC. (CEO Jaehyung James Lee) participated in the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up organized by the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA). The company introduced its world-first commercialization technology for germanium-based shortwave infrared (SWIR) sensors and its infrared data-AI integration strategy, presenting a vision for how infrared technology can drive innovation across industries.The event brought together companies from Pangyo Techno Valley with major tech media from France, Taiwan, and the UAE to discuss their technologies and global expansion plans. Recognized alongside global innovation hubs like Silicon Valley, Pangyo showcased its competitiveness, and STRATIO drew attention as a deep-tech pioneer integrating “Sensor-Data-AI.”Founded by three Ph.D. graduates from Stanford University, STRATIO is a deep-tech startup that became the first in the world to produce SWIR sensors at 1/100th the cost of conventional InGaAs-based sensors, leading the democratization of infrared technology. Unlike traditional methods that rely on expensive materials and complex processes, STRATIO’s technology uses a germanium semiconductor structure compatible with CMOS processes. This makes it possible to expand infrared applications—previously limited to laboratories, the military, or specialized industrial equipment—into general industrial and consumer use.Based on this proprietary technology, the company has launched the portable spectroscopic analyzer LinkSquare and the SWIR camera BeyonSense, revolutionizing industrial data collection and on-site analysis environments. The company has also built its own nano-semiconductor fab (STNF) in Silicon Valley, offering Lab-to-Fab custom foundry services. Through this, STRATIO has established a complete technology ecosystem spanning research, productization, on-site deployment, data accumulation, and AI learning.STRATIO goes beyond sensor manufacturing by building an “Infrared AI™” domain that combines unique spectral data captured by its sensors with AI algorithms. This enables precise material and component analysis beyond human vision and provides multi-layered data interpretation systems for industries such as waste management, agriculture, food safety, and freshness monitoring. In particular, in the recycling sector, the technology can accurately distinguish black plastics and composite materials that conventional vision AI cannot identify, thereby breaking the limits of resource-recycling technologies.This technology is rapidly being applied in agriculture, food, consumer electronics, robotics, and healthcare. STRATIO’s solutions are used to measure crop growth conditions, sugar and moisture levels, monitor food safety, and analyze fabrics and skin—all at a reasonable cost. By integrating AI-based analytical capabilities into products that previously relied on traditional equipment and software, STRATIO enhances product value across industries.The company is actively pursuing global expansion, focusing on North America while simultaneously entering European and Asian markets. STRATIO is conducting pilot programs with Vancouver (Canada) and Seongnam City, collaborating with global textile recycling firms on proof-of-concept (PoC) projects, and pursuing large-scale supply agreements. The company is also in its Series B funding round and developing a 1.3MP high-resolution multispectral camera, aiming to extend its infrared AI technology into autonomous driving, security, and medical applications.Based in Pangyo, STRATIO emphasized that the event reaffirmed the strengths of the Pangyo ecosystem—its robust technological infrastructure and global network access. A company representative said, “Infrared technology is becoming a core tool for decoding the unseen layers of industries. Based on our development capabilities and global customer network built in Pangyo, we will continue supporting the AI transformation of all industries.”The 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up demonstrated how the Pangyo ecosystem can play a key role as Korean deep-tech companies advance into global markets. At the event, STRATIO declared its commitment to sensor technology localization and industrial data innovation, highlighting how technologies originating in Pangyo can drive paradigm shifts in global ESG, circular economy, and industrial AI.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator ’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.