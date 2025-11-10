Breeze Airways Named Official Airline Partner of Make-A-Wish® South Carolina

Breeze Airways Logo

Breeze to support wish-related travel needs to make more wishes possible for children with critical illnesses



CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today announced its partnership with Make-A-Wish South Carolina as its official airline partner, helping to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.The partnership kicked off during the airline’s fifth annual Breeze Kindness Week – a week-long celebration honoring World Kindness Day, which the airline has adopted in honor of one of its core values of kindness. Representatives from Breeze and Make-A-Wish South Carolina celebrated by making wish packets, luggage tags, and friendship bracelets for future wish fulfillments.“We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish South Carolina to help make more wishes possible for children across the Palmetto state,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “Travel, like kindness, brings people together, and we can’t wait to play a role in facilitating these cherished moments through this partnership.”For 45 years, Make-A-Wish has been granting life-changing wishes for children and their families in communities across America and around the world. Doing so has brought courage and optimism to millions of children with critical illnesses and their families during these difficult journeys. Partnerships like these make it possible to fulfill Make-A-Wish's mission to create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses together. Make-A-Wish South Carolina, an independent chapter of Make-A-Wish America, has been serving South Carolina children and families since 1984, granting over 4,700 wishes for children battling critical illness.“Every wish we grant is a powerful reminder of what’s possible when communities come together for children facing critical illnesses,” said Misty Farmer, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Carolina. “With Breeze Airways as our official airline partner, we’re able to ensure that wish travel is not only possible but filled with care and compassion. Their support helps us deliver extraordinary experiences that uplift entire families and unite communities.”To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.###About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 80 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Utah, Connecticut and South Carolina. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.About Make-A-Wish South CarolinaMake-A-Wish South Carolina creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding in 1984, the organization has granted more than 4,700 wishes, delivering hope, strength, and joy to wish kids and their families across the state. Each wish is a unique journey that fosters healing and inspires communities to rally together to transform lives. With the support of donors, volunteers, medical professionals, and community partners, Make-A-Wish South Carolina is committed to granting every eligible child’s wish, ensuring they experience the powerful impact of a wish come true. For more information, visit wish.org/sc and follow us on social media @MakeAWishSC.

