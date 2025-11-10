Breeze Airways Named Official Airline Partner of Make-A-Wish® Connecticut

Breeze Airways Logo

Breeze to support wish-related travel needs to make more wishes possible for children with critical illnesses

We’re honored to join forces with Breeze, a partner who shares our commitment to creating life-changing wishes for wish kids” — Pam Keough, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today announced its partnership with Make-A-Wish Connecticut as its official airline partner, helping to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.The partnership kicked off during the airline’s fifth annual Breeze Kindness Week – a week-long celebration honoring World Kindness Day, which the airline has adopted in honor of one of its core values of kindness. Representatives from Breeze and Make-A-Wish Connecticut will celebrate by coming together to give back to their community by packaging food at the Connecticut Foodshare later this week.“We are honored to partner with Make-A-Wish Connecticut to help make more wishes possible for children across the state,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “Breeze has been a part of the Hartford community for many years, and we love finding new ways to give back to them. We’re excited for the new opportunities this partnership will provide and look forward to playing a role in making more wishes come true.”As Make-A-Wish Connecticut approaches its 40th anniversary year in January 2026, the organization celebrates four decades of granting transformative wishes for children with critical illnesses. Partnerships like this help make the seemingly impossible a reality—delivering hope, strength, and joy to children and families when they need it most.“We’re honored to join forces with Breeze, a partner who shares our commitment to creating life-changing wishes for wish kids,” said Pam Keough, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish Connecticut. “We’re thrilled to celebrate this partnership during Kindness Week alongside our staff, wish families, and the exceptional Breeze team. Together, we will continue creating meaningful wishes for Connecticut children—one flight at a time.”To learn more about Breeze or to book a flight, visit flybreeze.com or download the Breeze Airways app.###About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 80 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Utah, Connecticut and South Carolina. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.About Make-A-Wish ConnecticutMake-A-WishConnecticut creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illnesses. Together, generous donors, supporters, staff and volunteers across the state unite to deliver hope to wish kids and their families when they need it most. In total, Make-A-Wish Connecticut has granted more than 4500 wishes to local children. For more information about Make-A-Wish Connecticut, visit wish.org/ct

