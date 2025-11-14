Breeze Airways Celebrates Breeze Kindness Week with Contribution to TomTod Ideas

Breeze Airways Logo

CANTON, OH, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, together with iHeartMedia, today teamed up to support TomTod Ideas, a nonprofit that empowers middle school students to explore and launch ideas that make a difference in their communities. As part of Breeze Airways’ fifth annual “Breeze Kindness Week,” the airline donated $10,000 to advance TomTod Ideas’ innovative youth programs in the Canton area.The contribution was made possible through Breeze Airways’ collaboration with iHeartImpact, iHeartMedia’s social impact and community engagement division. Together, they are championing initiatives that create lasting community change while amplifying stories of local kindness and connection.Funds from the donation will help TomTod Ideas expand its “What If 101” programming, providing mentorship, creative problem-solving resources, and experiential learning opportunities for middle school students in Northeast Ohio.To celebrate the partnership, Breeze Airways hosted a check presentation event at the Akron-Canton Airport, where Breeze Team Members, TomTod representatives, and local leaders gathered to highlight the importance of community investment and youth empowerment.“Funding and collaborative support from invested community partners is vital for any nonprofit to succeed in helping its community grow and thrive. Through the generous support provided by Breeze Airways and iHeartIMPACT, middle schoolers in NE Ohio will have expanded opportunities to explore and grow their communities in meaningful ways, helping their ideas and potential take flight!” said Joel Daniel Harris, Executive Director of TomTod Ideas.As part of the collaboration, Breeze Airways representatives will also participate in TomTod Ideas’ upcoming “Idea Pitch + Pilot Day” on Friday, November 14th at Oakwood Middle School in Canton, OH. During this event, students will pitch their community-improvement ideas to panels of local leaders, including Breeze Airways volunteers. Students will present their concepts during their social studies periods, receiving feedback and guidance on how to strengthen and implement their projects. The input from Breeze Airways and other community guests will help determine which student teams advance to pilot their ideas alongside TomTod staff and community partners this spring."Breeze is proud to support our communities not only in the air, but also on the ground,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “It’s our honor to support TomTod Ideas with support from our partners at iHeartMedia to empower the next generation to make a positive impact on their community through our shared values of Kindness, Innovation, and Excellence.”About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 80 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double-Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Utah, Connecticut and South Carolina. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.About iHeartImpact & iHeartMedia, Inc.iHeartIMPACT is a community impact division of iHeartMedia] designed to help corporate brands partner with nonprofits through their advertising spends with iHeartMedia. Launched in 2019, iHeartImpact works with brands to achieve marketing goals on iHeartMedia platforms, and to invest in community organizations addressing critical social causes. To date, this program has provided nearly $10M in funding to nonprofits across dozens of issue areas. Visit iHeartIMPACT.com and iHeartMedia.com for more program and company information.iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, with 90% of Americans listening to iHeart broadcast radio in every month. iHeart’s broadcast radio assets alone have a larger audience in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the size of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled audience of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next two podcast publishers combined, has the most recognizable live events across all genres of music, has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand, and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.About TomTod IdeasTomTod Ideas empowers middle schoolers to explore and launch ideas that put empathy and imagination into action. Yep. You read that right. Middle schoolers, and only middle schoolers.TomTod creates programming and curriculum specifically for 10-14-year-olds (and the adults that support them) because early adolescent perspectives are valuable and necessary for communities to thrive. Since 2012, TomTod has listened to, honored, empowered, and advocated for thousands of middle schoolers throughout NE Ohio. Using a design thinking approach, middle schoolers in TomTod programming discover and demonstrate their love for community through classes, camps, and clubs partnered with schools and other youth-serving organizations. Using the latest research about early adolescent development, TomTod's student-facing programming and adult-facing training ensure middle schoolers are provided opportunities to explore idea creation through a community-focused, developmentally appropriate lens.

