Advocate for Sexual Abuse Survivors Debbie Widhalm Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After more than four decades of carrying a secret that began in early childhood, Debbie Widhalm is telling her story in a new memoir and a companion children’s book, while launching a series of talks and online workshops for others who have endured grooming and unwanted physical contact. A licensed nurse for twenty years, Widhalm now dedicates her life to guiding survivors toward finding their voice, reclaiming self-worth, and supporting each other on the path to restoration.

A Childhood Secret Finally Spoken Aloud

Beginning at age six, Widhalm was inappropriately touched by a family member who threatened that if she told anyone, she would be branded a liar and shamed. For years she carried that fear, along with other incidents of coercion by people she once called friends. “I thought no one would ever believe me, and I felt trapped,” she recalls.

Widhalm spent her adult life caring for others—first as a burn-care nurse, later as a volunteer, mentor, and advocate. She earned Nurse of the Year honors, founded two wound-care teams in Oklahoma, and became known for her empathy, listening ear, and gentle presence. Yet inwardly she battled deep doubts about her own value: “I believed the lies I was told as a child,” she explains. “I became a people-pleaser because I thought if everyone else was happy, maybe my own pain would go away.”

A Promise to Speak Out

In 2013, a family conflict escalated to a frightening moment when her brother put his hands around her neck. Widhalm rushed to her father for help—but instead of reassurance, she was again called a liar. In that confrontation, she named every violation she had kept secret. “When I said these things out loud, the walls came crashing down,” she says. “At that moment I made a promise to myself that I would no longer hide.”

That decision opened the door to years of self-reflection, forgiveness, and ultimately to lending her experiences to others. “Survivors carry this weight alone for too long,” she adds. “My hope is to give them the words to tell the truth, so the shame no longer has power.”

“No More Silence”: A Memoir of Honesty and Hope

Widhalm’s memoir, “No More Silence,” was published in December 2024 and has already struck a chord with readers across the country. In clear, candid chapters she traces the patterns established by early grooming—low self-esteem, fear of rejection, and a tendency to put others first—and describes how she learned to set boundaries, demand respect, and love herself. Contributing author Peggy Lee Hansen describes the chapter “I Found My Voice” as “… an invitation for every survivor to claim their own story and know they are never alone.”

In April 2025, the anthology “Courage Under Siege,” Volume 7 by Peggy Lee Hansen, which includes a chapter authored by Widhalm titled "I Found My Voice," won the Bookfest Award for Best Anthology. Widhalm also received an Author of the Year trophy at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on October 4, 2025, during the Oscars for Authors gala.

“The Story of Tops, the Chinese Goose”—A Children’s Tale of Belonging

In May 2025, Widhalm released her first children’s title, “The Story of Tops, the Chinese Goose”—a fictionalized account of a real bird Widhalm observed at a pond in rural Texas. Told from Tops’s own perspective, the book shows young readers how kindness, inclusion, and the freedom to grieve can help every creature feel welcome, regardless of color or background.

A portion of proceeds from Tops will seed a nonprofit program that provides free meals to children in need at local schools. Widhalm notes, “Just as Tops opens his wings to newcomers each spring, we can lift hungry children in our own neighborhoods.”

Speaking, Workshops, and the Launch of WOW (Women of Worth

This fall, Widhalm will featured in:

• Women’s Power Magazine (coming out the week of October 26, 2025)– a full-page profile on her journey.

• Luxury LA magazine’s “10 Influential Books You Need to Know This Year” – recognized among bestselling titles.

• Author of the Year Journal, October 2025.

Later this year, she will formalize her coaching and support offering under the name WOW (Women of Worth), with webinars, daylong workshops, and destination retreats designed to help participants:

• Identify and speak the truth of their experiences.

• Set healthy boundaries and protect their own well-being.

• Build a network of caring allies.

Widhalm is currently accepting invitations from schools, faith communities, book clubs, and service organizations interested in hosting her keynote talks or smaller group sessions.

About Debbie Widhalm

Debbie Widhalm is a retired nurse, speaker, and advocate who has spent more than two decades helping others find comfort, healing, and hope. The author of the memoir “No More Silence” and the children’s book “The Story of Tops, the Chinese Goose,” she is available for media interviews, speaking engagements, and workshops.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Debbie Widhalm, Sexual Abuse Advocate in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday November 7th at 4pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-advocate-for-sexual-abuse/id1785721253?i=1000735998743

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-advocate-for-305878278/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1JpDCQaaGa4OfHw9YcZuKp

For more information about Debbie Widhalm, please visit https://debbiewidhalm.com/

