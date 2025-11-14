Grants Development Manager Andre M. Danzy of the Fulton County Government Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fulton County, Georgia is proud to recognize Andre Danzy, Grants Development Manager, for his dedicated service, innovative solutions, and commitment to the county’s diverse residents. With a public service career spanning roles in housing, children and youth advocacy, senior services, and public health, Danzy’s work continues to leave a significant mark on the quality of life for thousands across the region.

Danzy’s journey with Fulton County Government has been one of resourcefulness and resilience. While he acknowledges occasional managerial challenges early in his tenure, Danzy’s experience has largely been shaped by collaborative teams and meaningful community outcomes. Notably, he continues to play a crucial role in tackling the county’s greatest current challenge: addressing the needs related to overcrowding in the county jails and seeking new funding for infrastructure improvements.

With rising demands on tax-based government services and budget constraints, Danzy has been at the forefront of efforts to secure vital grants. He brings clarity and precision to the grant-writing process, emphasizing the importance of directly answering funders’ questions and ensuring proposals align with the county’s measurable goals. “It’s not really hard,” he says of grant writing. “Always start with what they’re asking and answer the question.” His approach has contributed to Fulton County’s strong record in meeting key performance indicators across departments.

Advocating for Housing and Social Services

Danzy has long recognized that underlying social issues, such as housing insecurity, drive many of the county’s challenges—from jail overcrowding to recidivism. He points to the impact of corporate home purchases on affordability and the ripple effects for vulnerable families, sharing, “If a mother has three kids, and she can’t get her kids fed or put a roof over their heads, she has to do what she has to do.”

His leadership in transitional housing programs helped thousands move from homelessness to stability, supporting participants with employment assistance, substance abuse recovery, and disability resources. “A lot of our work has been very successful,” he shares, sharing stories of clients who rebuilt lives and families through county support.

Supporting Youth and Families

During his tenure as Program Supervisor in the Office of Children and Youth, Danzy oversaw vital programs for leadership development, fatherhood, and mental health. His team worked closely with young people to build business skills, financial literacy, and a sense of agency—helping participants start ventures like a shoe refurbishing service and lawn care businesses. “It was really a great program,” he says, proud of the ongoing success of its alumni.

Danzy’s programs went beyond the classroom, providing expectant fathers with resources, legal guidance, and practical supplies. The SOAR program extended support to families facing mental health and other challenges, with staff helping to connect them to needed services.

Improving Senior Services

As Program Manager for Senior Services, Danzy managed grants, contracts, and a wide range of offerings including transportation, case management, in-home assistance, and home repairs for residents aged 60 and above. Under his guidance, the county launched a successful pilot providing Uber and Lyft rides to seniors, enhancing mobility and independence. Danzy also restructured workflow processes for better accountability and efficiency, implementing digital tracking and weekly check-ins to ensure timely payments and service delivery.

Commitment to Community Wellbeing

Danzy’s public service reach has extended into nonprofit leadership, including work with the American Friends Service Committee (Quakers). There, he managed peace education initiatives, youth exchanges, and relief programs in both the Southeast U.S. and Africa. “We managed peace education programs. We even ran an immigration service program in Miami,” he shares, highlighting his global perspective and dedication to collaboration.

His compassionate approach is evident in his experience as a grief counselor at Camp Magic, where he guided children through loss and healing. Danzy recalls the powerful moment a young attendee realized, “I thought I was the only kid going through this,” illustrating the profound difference support networks can make.

Looking Ahead

As Fulton County enters a new budget season, Danzy remains focused on securing resources to meet growing service needs, improve infrastructure, and address complex social issues. He continues to adapt to changes in grant writing rules, reflecting the evolving political and economic climate, and remains committed to working with community partners for the benefit of all residents.

Danzy’s legacy is defined by his hands-on approach, his emphasis on practical solutions, and his genuine care for those he serves. “I’m just trying to get my last six years in before retire,” he remarks with a smile. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done and the difference we continue to make.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Andre M. Danzy in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday November 10th at 12pm EST, and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday November 17th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-grants-development/id1785721253?i=1000736253972

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/part-1-close-up-radio-spotlights-306327953/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1H27VujI90BJZLfLUmlGUl

For more information about Andre M. Danzy, please visit https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/527246/andre-m-danzy-presented-with-the-albert-nelson-marquis-lifetime-achievement-award-by-marquis-whos-who/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.