Dedicated Surgeon and Bicycle Accident Survivor Dr. Sharona Ross Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Sharona Ross, a leading minimally invasive surgeon and founder of the Annual International Women in Surgery Career Symposium, is sharing her personal story of recovery and renewed purpose following a serious bicycle accident earlier this year. On June 1st, Dr. Ross suffered a life-threatening crash during a morning ride in Clearwater, Florida, resulting in a fractured skull, facial injuries, a broken clavicle, and temporary paralysis of her right leg.

After being airlifted to Tampa General Hospital’s Level 1 trauma center and undergoing intensive treatment and rehabilitation, Dr. Ross has made a remarkable recovery. She has returned to her family, her professional commitments, and her advocacy work with a strengthened commitment to patient care, women’s health, and the critical role of mentorship and support for career women in medicine.

A Sudden Life Change

Dr. Ross, who has been a dedicated surgeon in the Tampa Bay area for nearly two decades, is well-known for her expertise in robotic surgery and her leadership in promoting opportunities for women in medicine. The accident occurred during a routine 20-mile bike ride with her graduating surgical fellow and office manager. “I always like speed, and I don’t wear my helmet,” Dr. Ross candidly admits. “This time, I went too fast down a bridge, lost control, and everything changed.”

The extent of her injuries left Dr. Ross with no memory of the incident or the following three weeks of her life. Her medical team and family were told she might not survive, and that if she did, her recovery could take six months to a year with the possibility of lasting impairments.

A Fast and Focused Recovery

Contrary to initial predictions, Dr. Ross’s path to recovery defied expectations. “The rehab staff in Atlanta were shocked by how quickly I progressed,” explains Dr. Ross. “I followed every instruction in the book, focused on nutrition, and made sure that every symptom I had was addressed.” After just three weeks of intensive rehabilitation, her memory returned, and she began to ask detailed questions about her treatment and condition—as any surgeon would.

She credits her rapid comeback in part to her philosophy that patients share responsibility for their own progress. “Rehab is just three hours a day. What are you doing with the other hours? You have to be proactive,” Dr. Ross says, emphasizing the importance of patient self-advocacy, research, and dedication to recovery.

“I did every test—neurological, neuropsychiatric, driving—because I had to prove to myself I was safe to return to practice. When patients trust me with their lives, that trust must mean something,” she shares. Dr. Ross is currently completing final evaluations before returning to patient care, ensuring her skills and judgment meet her exacting standards.

A New Mission: Health, Balance, and Mentorship

Dr. Ross’s experience has fundamentally changed her perspective—not only on her own life and career, but also on the broader challenges facing women in medicine and other demanding professions.

“Women in high-pressure careers often neglect their own health. I’ve insisted my patients keep up with their screenings, but I never made time for my own mammogram or colonoscopy,” she confesses. “We work so hard to get here, and then we find ourselves mimicking the career paths of our male mentors—always saying yes, always working, never putting ourselves on our own schedules.”

This realization has sparked Dr. Ross to write a forthcoming book for career women, focusing on the unique challenges they face balancing professional demands with personal well-being. “The book is for all career women who need to hear that it’s okay to prioritize your own health and happiness. If my story can help even one woman avoid going through what I did, it’s worth telling.”

Continuing the Women in Surgery Symposium

Dr. Ross also continues her work as founder and organizer of the Annual International Women in Surgery Career Symposium, now in its 15th year. The symposium, launched from her living room in 2009, provides mentorship, resources, and networking opportunities for women in surgical careers—a field where they remain underrepresented.

Looking to the Future

While Dr. Ross plans to return to clinical practice soon, she is using her recuperation period to advance several projects, including the development of a community app for women in surgery and engaging in national conversations about technology, robotics, and their role in healthcare.

Dr. Ross encourages women everywhere to support one another, share knowledge, and make room at the top for more women leaders. “Nobody else is going to improve our lives but us, coming together,” she asserts. “We need to help each other, make our health a priority, and recognize that life is too precious to take unnecessary risks.”

Close Up Radio recently featured Sharona Ross, MD, FACS, in an interview with Jim Masters on Monday November 10th at 9am EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-dedicated-surgeon-and/id1785721253?i=1000736253570

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-dedicated-surgeon-306324619/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/50ueGwm1cJoiQDtt0IpAYh

For more information about Sharona Ross, MD, FACS, please visit https://women-in-surgery.com/faculty/ and https://finance.yahoo.com/news/inner-circle-acknowledges-sharona-b-194600540.html and https://women-in-surgery.com/

