Nicole and Bobby Hancock-Caldwell of Ole Mule Axes N’ Fun Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

ROLLA, MO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Located at the heart of Missouri on historic Route 66, Ole Mule Axes N’ Fun is redefining family entertainment while preserving a beloved local landmark. Founded by Bobby and Nicole Hancock-Caldwell in 2024, the business is rooted in family tradition and driven by a commitment to the community, blending rich history, innovative recreation, and locally farm raised food for visitors of all ages.

Honoring a Route 66 Legacy

Built inside the well-known former Mule Trading Post, Ole Mule Axes N’ Fun occupies a location steeped in history. The building, once a bustling souvenir stop, is famous for its hillbilly and mule signage and is regularly visited by travelers looking for a taste of authentic Route 66. After years of closure as a trinket store, Bobby and Nicole saw an opportunity to revive the space with a fresh approach—one that celebrates the past while entertaining today’s families and travelers.

With the approaching 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026, the Hancock-Caldwell’s are making plans to restore the building’s iconic signs and participate in local Route 66 events, ensuring this storied stop remains a memorable part of the highway’s centennial celebrations.

Entertainment for All Ages

Ole Mule Axes N’ Fun features a wide range of interactive experiences, making it a true destination for families and groups. The attractions include:

• Axe Throwing: Digital projected targets offer 14 different games, from bowling to catchphrase, with specialized cottonwood boards for safety. Guests as young as five have learned to throw axes here.

• Knife, Star, and Saw Blade Throwing: A variety of throwing tools provide unique challenges and fun. All equipment is designed with safety in mind.

• OBIE Interactive Floor Game: Perfect for children under 12, this projector-based game lets kids play soccer, squash virtual bugs, and enjoy interactive play, much like what’s found in leading pediatric hospitals.

• Multi-Sport and Golf Simulators: Guests can play virtual golf on courses from around the world—including fun, fictional ones like Candyland®—or take part in soccer, disc golf, flag football, and more. A 24-hour, code-accessible golf suite is in development for added convenience.

• NASCAR Simulator: Step into a retired, hydraulically controlled race car once featured at Daytona and other major events. The simulator offers a fully immersive racing experience for all ages.

• No Chance Gaming Machines: These allow guests to see their potential win before playing, offering an engaging gaming experience for adults.

• Full Bar and a Farm-to-Table Restaurant: Guests can enjoy a meal or drink in a lively, welcoming environment, with indoor dining and a soon-to-open outdoor patio for live music and events.

A second location, Como Axe Attack in Columbia, Missouri, focuses on axe throwing, adult gaming, and a Rage Room—where guests can safely release tension by smashing items, from glassware to car windshields.

Farm-Fresh Food with Local Roots

Nicole and Bobby bring their farming heritage directly to the table. Beef comes from their own USDA-certified herd, ensuring premium, traceable quality. Their menu features crowd favorites like smash burgers, bacon-flavored broached buns, and the signature Hillbilly Heart Attack sandwich—a hearty blend of beef and pork, sautéed vegetables, and organic strawberry jam.

Eggs are sourced from their flock of 100 chickens, and farm produce is incorporated wherever possible. The restaurant also offers variety packs of locally raised beef, with quarter and half-cow sales available for customers looking to stock up. Delivery is available to Columbia and, with growing demand, even to the St. Louis area.

A Gathering Place for Locals and Travelers Alike

Ole Mule Axes N’ Fun is more than an entertainment venue; it’s a welcoming gathering place for regulars, construction crews, touring motorcyclists, international groups, and local families. With customized parties and events, the business caters to all ages from young children’s birthday parties (with interactive floor games) to large motorcycle rallies and Route 66 tour groups.

Nicole and Bobby, who transitioned from careers in logistics and military base operations to full-time farming and business ownership, credit their success to hard work, family values, and a dedicated team. “We put a lot of hours in, but it’s easier when you enjoy what you’re doing,” shares Bobby.

Looking Ahead

As Ole Mule Axes N’ Fun approaches its one-year anniversary in December, the Hancock-Caldwells continue to innovate and expand. Plans include restoring the building’s nostalgic signage, finishing the outdoor patio for live entertainment, and adding new attractions for children and families. The goal is to offer visitors a unique, memorable stop on Route 66—one filled with hearty food, hands-on fun, and a genuine taste of Missouri hospitality.

Close Up Radio recently featured Nicole and Bobby Hancock-Caldwell in a two-part interview with Jim Masters on Monday November 10th at 12pm EST and with Doug Llewelyn on Monday November 17th at 12pm EST

For more information about Nicole and Bobby Hancock-Caldwell and Ole Mule Axes N’ Fun, please visit https://olemuleanf.com/

