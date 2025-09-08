Meditherapy Brings “Your Daily Skin Boost” to Cosmoprof North America 2025

Meditherapy Booth Cosmoprof Las Vegas 2025 Meditherapy Booth

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- K-Beauty Meets High-Tech Home Skincare Meditherapy , K-beauty tech leader, with over 40 000 Instagram followers, made a strong impression at Cosmoprof North America 2025, showcasing its upgraded Skin Booster line and reinforcing its growing presence in the North American market.Dermatologist-Level Skincare at HomeWith the philosophy “Your Daily Skin Boost”, Meditherapy develops products designed to be both clinically effective and convenient for daily routines. By combining K-Beauty innovation with dermatologist-level results, the brand enables consumers to save time, reduce cost, and experience safe, professional-grade skincare at home.Show highlights included:- The Viral Booster Cap devices featuring EP technology paired with Arbutin Radiance Serum and Tranexamic Acid Spot Cream Retinal Skin Booster Serum , recognized as one of Amazon’s top-ranked retinol serums.Buzz at the ShowDuring those three days, over 300 buyers from the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil visited the booth for product demos, partnership discussions, and collaboration opportunities.“The cap device is effective, gentle, and aesthetically designed,” said a representative from a top global cosmetics brand.Influencers also praised the lineup:“The Tranexamic Acid Cream gives visible results for daily use, without the need for clinical treatments,” noted a skincare expert.Looking Ahead: Expanding Globally“Meditherapy blends K-beauty innovation with safe, daily home use,” said a company spokesperson.The response at Cosmoprof confirms strong global interest, and the company is set to accelerate expansion across North America and beyond.Future plans include:- Broadening the Skin Booster range to address diverse skincare needs- Expanding into online and offline retail across North America- Partnering with influencers to showcase products and engage audiences- Creating interactive content to connect with customers worldwideAbout MeditherapyMeditherapy is a science-led Korean skincare brand focused on clinically effective, skin-friendly formulations. Rooted in dermatological research, Meditherapy combines active ingredients to support skin regeneration, barrier repair, and overall clarity, without irritation. Meditherapy’s targeted solutions deliver visible results with a gentle, innovative approach. The brand is gaining global recognition for its functional formulations and results-driven philosophy.Learn more at www.meditherapy.co , and follow @meditherapy_official_global on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

