Jably unveils AI-based ‘K-tag’ platform at the Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Career-tech startup Jably (CEO Hyung Ju Kim) introduced its AI-powered recruitment matching platform, ‘ K-tag ,’ designed to verify the competencies of foreign students and connect them with Korean companies, at the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up organized by the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA). The company also presented its vision for innovation in global talent mobility and Korea’s employment ecosystem. The event brought together leading media from France, Taiwan, and the Middle East to meet Korean startups in Pangyo Techno Valley and learn about their technologies and visions firsthand.Founded in 2023, Jably developed K-tag to address the structural challenges that international students face when demonstrating their capabilities to Korean employers. The company noted that international students have struggled to receive transparent, fair evaluations in Korea’s job market and emphasized its goal of breaking down these barriers through technology.K-tag is a SaaS platform that collects and analyzes quantifiable data on students’ technical skills, language proficiency, and project experience to match them with job roles that fit company requirements. Officially launched in September 2024, the platform leverages AI-based analytics to increase matching accuracy and reduce friction between applicants and employers, thereby enhancing global talent mobility.Jably also incorporates variables such as visa type, remaining stay period, and permitted working hours into its analysis, helping ensure legal employment connections. This provides significant support to international students unfamiliar with Korean visa regulations and employment procedures.Notably, Jably integrated its system with Korea’s Ministry of Justice to simplify administrative procedures and document submissions required for employment visa (such as E-7) applications. Through K-tag, students can receive step-by-step guidance on visa preparation, document filing, and employment processes. At the same time, companies can efficiently hire verified candidates—enhancing both trust and convenience throughout the recruitment process.The company has also built a strong talent pool by partnering with over 30 universities in Korea, including Yonsei University, Korea University, and Sogang University. Through these partnerships, Jably provides international students with a complete career pathway—from preparation and certification to employment—in the Korean job market. Additionally, Jably collaborates with private-sector partners, including banks, telecom operators, insurance providers, and educational institutions, to expand K-tag into a one-stop settlement platform that supports bank account setup, mobile services, insurance enrollment, and Korean-language education.Building on its successful domestic operations, Jably plans to expand K-tag into Japan and Taiwan—markets that share similar labor environments, marked by workforce shortages and rising numbers of international students. According to foreign media representatives attending the event, K-tag has strong potential to bring meaningful changes to talent mobility and corporate recruitment systems not only in Korea but also across the wider Asian region.Through its participation in the Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up, Jably showcased its vision and social value as a technology-driven talent matching platform on the international stage.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

