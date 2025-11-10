Breeze Airways Celebrates Fifth Annual Breeze Kindness Week with Service Through Community All Week Long

Breeze Airways Logo

Breeze Airways and Partners Give Back to Communities Nationwide in Celebration of World Kindness Day

Breeze Kindness Week has become one of our favorite traditions and stands as a yearly reminder of the power that kindness has to bring people together” — David Neeleman, founder and CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breeze Airways , the premium leisure carrier providing affordable, direct flights from underserved markets, today kicked off celebrations for its fifth annual Breeze Kindness Week. Each year, Breeze Team Members and partners across the nation come together to give back to their communities in a week-long celebration in honor of one of the airline's core values of kindness.“Breeze Kindness Week has become one of our favorite traditions and stands as a yearly reminder of the power that kindness has to bring people together,” said David Neeleman, founder and CEO of Breeze Airways. “I love watching our impact grow each year as more Team Members, community partners, and Guests join us in spreading kindness throughout our communities. Nothing is more rewarding than seeing these values resonate with our Guests and I couldn't be prouder of what we’re building together.”In celebration, the airline will be offering a promotion on all new round-trip reservations booked between Wednesday, November 12 and Thursday, November 13 (World Kindness Day). Using code “FLYKIND” at checkout, Guests can save 30 percent off* their base fare on travel itineraries between December 2, 2025, and February 11, 2026.Additionally, in recognition of Veteran’s Day, which also falls this week, the airline will increase its existing 15% off promotion for active military personnel through WeSalute to 25% off during Kindness Week (November 10 – November 16, 2025)."We are grateful to the men and women of our military for their ongoing sacrifice to protect the freedoms we hold dear,” Neeleman said. “We are proud to partner with WeSalute to extend this offer to these individuals and their families and are honored to work and fly alongside them.”In addition to its network-wide promotions for Kindness Week and Veteran’s Day, Breeze also announced its partnership to become the official airline partner of Make-A-Wish Connecticut and Make-A-Wish South Carolina. The Breeze for Wishes Flight Program, which was launched last year during Kindness Week in partnership with its hometown chapter of Make-A-Wish Utah, will also now support the Connecticut and South Carolina chapters with wish-related travel needs to make more wishes possible for the regions’ children. Both organizations will join with Breeze Team Members and other Breeze partners across its network to give back to their communities through charitable donations and service projects throughout the week.Anyone wishing to participate in Breeze Kindness Week can tag @BreezeAirways on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and TikTok using hashtag #NonstopKindness to share their experiences and “tag” someone in their network to do the same.For more information on how Breeze is spreading kindness this week, follow @BreezeAirways on social media.###*30% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for roundtrip flights with promo code FLYKIND. Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. Promotion must be purchased at FlyBreeze.com or on the Breeze app from November 12, 2025, through November 13, 2025 (11:59 pm PT), for travel from December 2, 2025, through February 11, 2026. Promotion excludes travel from December 19, 2025, through December 23, 2025, and from December 26, 2025, through January 4, 2026. Travel must be flown on qualifying travel dates for discount to be applied in full. The discount will apply only to flights on qualifying travel dates. All fare rules will apply. Certain flights and/or days of travel may be unavailable. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change or exemption without notice. Promotion cannot be combined with any other offer. Any changes or modifications to qualifying promotional reservations will be subject to fare repricing. A difference in airfare at the current fare price may apply. Offer not valid on group bookings. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.About Breeze AirwaysBreeze Airways operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 80 cities in the United States, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman, Breeze took flight in May 2021 bringing premium, affordable, and nonstop air service to secondary markets on its flagship fleet of Airbus A220-300 aircraft. Breeze has been named a top 4 “Best Domestic Airline” by Travel + Leisure for four consecutive years, the “Best Major Airline in North America” by the Airline Passenger Experience Association, and one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies” for 2025. Breeze was the first U.S. domestic airline to be certified by Autism Double Checked and is the official airline of local Make-a-Wish chapters in Utah, Connecticut and South Carolina. With seamless booking, friendly policies, and customized booking options, Breeze makes it easy to buy and Seriously Nice™ to fly.

