RnPT showcases AI-based medical platform for foreigners ‘KRACE’ at the Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up

RnPT’s meetup session begins RnPT CEO Youju Jo. A slide from RnPT’s presentation | Image provided by RnPT RnPT’s meetup session underway Media representatives and company speakers at the Global Media Meet-Up pose for a group photo after the event.

RnPT's KRACE, an AI healthcare platform, simplifies hospital access, booking, and interpretation for foreign patients in Korea, targeting global expansion.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare innovation company RnPT (CEO Youju Jo) introduced its AI-based integrated medical and wellness platform for foreigners, ‘ KRACE ,’ to international media at the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up, hosted by the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA), and unveiled its vision for global expansion.The event invited major tech and business media outlets from France, Taiwan, and the UAE to Pangyo to experience its innovation ecosystem and interact with Korean startups. It provided an opportunity for globally oriented Pangyo-based companies to share their technologies and visions in detail.RnPT was founded to address the real-world challenges foreign patients face in accessing medical services, a problem identified through the founder’s firsthand experience. Foreign patients often encounter difficulties, including language barriers, limited information, unfamiliarity with medical systems, complex booking and payment procedures, and insufficient post-treatment follow-up. RnPT focuses on solving these issues through technology.Users can complete an online questionnaire to input their health conditions and requirements. KRACE’s AI algorithm then analyzes the patient’s purpose, schedule, and preferences to recommend the most suitable medical institution. Reservations and payments are handled through a multilingual system. At the same time, interpretation during treatment and post-procedure health monitoring are seamlessly integrated, allowing users to manage the entire medical journey on a single platform.RnPT has already partnered with over 130 hospitals and clinics across South Korea, improving operational efficiency for medical institutions. Hospitals can manage every step—from appointment to consultation, interpretation, and aftercare—through the KRACE dashboard, enabling them to offer services for foreign patients without additional staffing or infrastructure. This structure reduces the entry barrier for implementing foreign patient services while enhancing both patient experience and hospital management quality.Rather than functioning as a simple medical tourism connector, RnPT is evolving into a medical gateway that designs comprehensive global patient experiences.KRACE integrates international insurance connections, data-driven medical recommendations, multilingual post-care, and AI-based hospital matching, combining healthcare, travel, recovery, and aftercare into one process. By directly linking patients and medical institutions, the platform ensures transparent pricing and access to verified medical services for patients, while hospitals gain new customer segments and revenue opportunities. RnPT has seen robust demand in health check-ups and beauty and wellness sectors and is enhancing its services accordingly.The company is currently implementing a phased overseas expansion strategy centered on North America—a market with high medical costs but strong trust in Korean healthcare. RnPT is building partnerships with hospitals, insurance companies, health screening centers, and local communities to create a collaborative ecosystem and rapidly apply localization strategies tailored to each market. Beyond simple translation, the company adapts its system to local medical regulations, insurance frameworks, and patient behavior patterns, accelerating its global growth.Based in Pangyo Techno Valley, RnPT benefits from an environment ideal for connecting medical AI companies with domestic and international hospitals, research institutions, and investor networks. At the event, CEO Youju Jo said, “Pangyo offers the best infrastructure and networks for tech companies expanding globally. KRACE helps foreign patients access medical services safely and reliably, and through it, we aim to deliver Korea’s medical excellence more broadly to the world.” RnPT plans to use the global meetup to strengthen connections with international media, investors, and partners.RnPT’s vision highlights that digital transformation in healthcare should go beyond convenience—it should foster trust, connectivity, and medical equity. Its approach, which balances patient experience with hospital operations, is expected to enhance the global competitiveness of Korean healthcare. Starting from Pangyo, this medical innovation is now reaching patients worldwide, with the media meetup marking a significant milestone in that journey.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

