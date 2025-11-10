GBSA connects Pangyo’s innovative companies with global media outlets through the 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up

Media representatives and company speakers at the Global Media Meet-Up pose for a group photo after the event. The Global Media Meet-Up is in progress (From left) Sang Sung Lee, Team Leader of the Pangyo Techno Valley Team; Raoul Moroder, Marketing Manager at Jably; and Jaehyung James Lee, CEO of Stratio (From left) Youju Jo, CEO of RnPT Inc., and Paul Kim, Manager at JL Standard Leo Thevenet, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Le Café du Geek, asks a question during the event.

GBSA's Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up connected innovative Korean companies (AI, deep-tech, healthcare) with media from France, Taiwan, & UAE for global exposure.

PANGYO, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pangyo Techno Valley , recognized as the hub of technological innovation in South Korea, hosted the “2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up” on Wednesday, October 29, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at The Link, located on the second floor of the Gyeonggi Startup Campus.The event, organized by the Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA), provided Pangyo-based innovative companies with the opportunity to present their technologies and business models directly to leading tech and startup media outlets from France, Taiwan, and the Middle East. It was also designed to enhance the global awareness of the Pangyo brand as a symbol of Korea’s innovation ecosystem.The program began with an overview of Pangyo Techno Valley’s development and growth trajectory. GBSA emphasized that Pangyo is not merely a cluster of office buildings but a comprehensive innovation ecosystem integrating startup campuses, global expansion infrastructure, mobility, and deep-tech testbeds, and both public and private investment and incubation functions.The presentation highlighted Pangyo’s emergence as a technology hub comparable to Silicon Valley, China’s Zhongguancun, and France’s Station F, positioning it as a strategic bridge connecting Korean startups with the global market.Invited media included Le Café du Geek, a French tech and lifestyle new media outlet; Digitimes, a Taiwanese publication specializing in ICT and semiconductors; and Arageek, a prominent Arabic-language media outlet focused on youth and the startup ecosystem in the Middle East.These media outlets have extensive experience covering global technology and startup events such as CES, MWC, and GITEX, making them well-versed in understanding the stories and industrial context of Korean tech companies. GBSA explained that the event was strategically designed to align with regional interests—mobility, content, and AI for France; semiconductors, sensors, and supply chains for Taiwan; and smart cities, healthcare, and AI services for the Middle East.Each company presentation consisted of a 10-minute pitch followed by a 15-minute Q&A session. GBSA opened the session by introducing Pangyo Techno Valley’s tenant companies, startup support systems, global expansion channels, and promotional platforms such as PangyoTV. The organization announced plans to regularly engage with international media to maintain consistent global exposure for the Pangyo brand.The second presenter, Jably, is a career tech startup founded in 2023. The company introduced “K-tag,” an AI-driven, hyper-personalized SaaS platform that connects international students with Korean companies. Jably identified the lack of transparency in how foreign students demonstrate their qualifications to Korean employers and developed a data-driven and AI-powered solution to address this issue.Launched in September 2024, the K-tag project transforms students’ skills, language proficiency, and project experience into structured data. It matches them with companies seeking talent, reducing hiring friction and enhancing global workforce mobility. International media attendees noted that the service could benefit not only Korean companies seeking global talent but also facilitate career mobility for young professionals across Asia.The following presentation by Stratio, Inc. highlighted Pangyo’s strength in deep-tech innovation. Founded by three Ph.D. graduates from Stanford University, Stratio successfully commercialized the world’s first germanium (Ge)-based short-wave infrared (SWIR) image and spectrum sensors.The company explained that its sensors cost approximately 1/100 as much as conventional InGaAs (indium gallium arsenide) sensors, significantly increasing the accessibility of infrared technology. Stratio has launched the portable spectrometer “LinkSquare” and the SWIR camera “BeyonSense,” and operates its own semiconductor nano-fabrication lab in Silicon Valley to support a “Lab-to-Fab” foundry service. Digitimes expressed a strong interest in covering Stratio’s model in the context of the global semiconductor supply chain.RnPT Inc. presented “KRACE,” a healthcare and wellness platform designed to overcome language and cultural barriers for foreign patients. The platform integrates hospital matching, multilingual booking and payment, real-time interpretation, and post-care services. Partnered with more than 130 hospitals and clinics nationwide, RnPT has built a robust medical network.The company described KRACE as a “global healthcare gateway” that extends beyond medical tourism by integrating global insurance systems, AI-based hospital matching, and multilingual post-care support. Middle Eastern media outlets inquired about how the service connects with patient demand in their region and the scope of language coverage available.The final presenter, JL Standard, shared its vision of connecting human memory and emotion through AI-driven content. Founded in 2018, the company has accumulated expertise in AI video synthesis, digital humans, virtual IPs, and memorial content. Its flagship service, “SoulLink,” recreates the deceased’s appearance using AI-generated video, allowing families to experience a sense of reunion. The service is currently expanding to Japan, the Middle East, and the U.S. through international partnerships.Another platform, “LifeLink,” allows users to create and share digital invitations and commemorative videos, creating new demand in the emotional AI content sector. French media outlets expressed particular interest in how technology can accommodate varying cultural practices of remembrance across different regions.The 2025 Pangyo Global Media Meet-Up was significant in that it represented Pangyo’s efforts to build a continuous, structured channel connecting local innovation companies with international media, beyond one-time exhibitions or corporate PR efforts.GBSA announced plans to continue hosting themed, seasonal meet-ups aligned with the global expansion timelines of Pangyo’s mobility, tech, healthcare, and AI content companies, further establishing Pangyo as a gateway for Korean innovation to reach the world.Pangyo Techno Valley is a global R&D hub that integrates Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T) across the IT, BT, CT, NT, and mobility sectors. It is a leading innovation cluster in Gyeonggi-do, established to drive technological innovation, talent development, job creation, and international business competitiveness.The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator’s Techno Valley Innovation Group has continuously promoted Pangyo Techno Valley’s value by hosting events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, Joy of Work in Pangyo, and Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange - In-Best Pangyo. These initiatives have facilitated networking between Pangyo companies, domestic and international investors, and the media. Similar events are planned for this year to support the growth and global expansion of Pangyo startups through various assistance programs.

