ICARO Media Group Appoints Isabella Polay as Senior Vice President of Revenue in Brazil

Key Leadership Hire to Drive Revenue Growth as ICARO's New Brazil SVP

Brazil is a dynamic and opportunity-rich market, and I am committed to strengthening ICARO’s position while creating sustainable value for our partners and clients.” — Isabella Polay, SVP Revenue, Brazil

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO Media Group (ICARO), a leading AI media technology company focused on growth and digital monetization solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Isabella Polay as Senior Vice President of Revenue in Brazil.

With a strong track record and outstanding results in sales and business expansion, Isabella will lead ICARO Media Group’s national sales team, driving the company’s growth strategy across the Brazilian market.

Before joining ICARO Media Group, Isabella was a partner at RioVerde OOH, a prominent Brazilian Out-of-Home (OOH) media company recently acquired by ICARO. Her career is distinguished by leadership, innovation, and deep expertise in media and technology — positioning her amongst the most respected professionals in the industry in Brazil.

“Isabella brings strategic vision, operational experience, and an exceptional ability to deliver results,” according to Juan Carlos Barrera, COO of ICARO Media Group. “Her leadership will be key to strengthening our presence and accelerating ICARO’s growth in Brazil.”

“Taking on the role of Senior Vice President of Revenue is an exciting challenge,” stated Isabella Polay. “Brazil is a dynamic and opportunity-rich market, and I am committed to strengthening ICARO’s position while creating sustainable value for our partners and clients.”

With Mrs. Polay’s appointment, ICARO Media Group reinforces its commitment to investing in the Brazilian market and empowering local leadership to drive innovation and growth.

About ICARO Media Group

ICARO Media Group is a media technology company powering a Multiscreen Monetization Network that enables telcos, media companies, brands, and platforms to engage and monetize audiences across every screen — from OTT and extended mobile experiences to Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) and AI-driven engagement environments.

Operating across Latin America, Brazil, the United States, and Europe, ICARO integrates technology, content, advertising services and data intelligence to create personalized, measurable, and high-performance media ecosystems. Its platform transforms fragmented audiences into connected, revenue-generating experiences, orchestrating the full digital funnel through its proprietary multiscreen engagement and advertising solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements in this press release relating to plans, strategies, projections of results, and other statements that are not descriptions of historical facts may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Act of 1934. Forward-looking information is inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors. Although the company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the company cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. The company has no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.