ICARO Media Group Expands ‘RCN Total’ App to Global Audience

RCN Total Now Available Internationally, Bringing Live Channels and Video on Demand

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO Media Group, a leading AI digital media and technology company, today announced the global distribution expansion of “RCN Total,” the premier Spanish-language streaming app from RCN Televisión. The ICARO-powered Over the Top (OTT) experience delivers live channels and on-demand content to users across LATAM, the Caribbean, and Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide.

RCN Total provides users with access to a vast portfolio of content driven by ICARO’s AI-powered App and OTT technology, including access to six live channels — RCN Nuestra Tele, RCN Novelas, NTN24, RCN Más, Win Sports, and RCN Noticias — along with RCN’s rich library of content.

"We are very excited to announce ICARO’s expansion and partnership with RCN Televisión with the new global RCN Total launch, powered by ICARO, to audiences in the U.S., Europe, Africa and Asia," said Paul Feller, Chairman and CEO at ICARO Media Group. "This expansion allows us to deliver an extensive portfolio of RCN Televisión content to millions of viewers around the world. The RCN Total app is already establishing itself as the go-to destination for high-quality Spanish-language entertainment for a global audience. It is available today in the iOS and Android App Stores for mobile, web, and Connected TV, including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and LG TV, with the launch of ROKU TV next month.”

"The U.S. launch of RCN Total marks an important step forward for ICARO," said Zia Khan, EVP of Engineering at ICARO Media Group. "We're thrilled to bring Spanish-language viewers in the United States a world-class OTT platform powered by ICARO, connecting the audience more deeply to the culture and content they love."

The RCN Total app is available for download on the App Stores for both iOS and Android, mobile, web, and Connected TV, including Apple TV, Google Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, and LG TV; ROKU TV will be launched next month. Viewers can enjoy content on their mobile phones, tablets, and computers with a single sign-in across all platforms.

About ICARO™ Media Group, Inc.

ICARO Media Group is a media technology company that empowers telcos, networks and brands to monetize their audiences through integrated multiscreen experiences, OTT platforms, digital advertising, and AI-driven engagement solutions. Operating in many countries, ICARO connects content, data, and technology to transform how users, platforms, and advertisers interact — creating a truly multichannel monetization ecosystem.

About RCN Televisión Colombia:

RCN Televisión Colombia is one of the leading broadcast companies and media brands in Colombia, with over 50 years of history in the industry. It owns and operates seven TV channels and two digital terrestrial stations. RCN is known for its high-quality general entertainment, news, and sports content.

