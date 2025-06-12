Former Mercedes-Benz CEO Ernst Lieb Joins ICARO Media Group’s Board of Directors

Ernst Lieb

ICARO Appoints Global Business Executive, Expanding Strategic Leadership

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICARO™ Media Group, Inc. announced today the appointment of Ernst Lieb to its Board of Directors. Mr. Lieb, an executive with over four decades of experience, brings a wealth of strategic acumen and a proven track record of success in intricate, multinational environments to the company's governance.

Ernst Lieb brings over 40 years of experience as a globally-oriented and transformational business leader. As a seasoned veteran of the automotive industry he has demonstrated practical operating and leadership expertise in decades of executive roles, consistently excelling in complex multinational environments.

“I am thrilled to welcome industry leader and dear friend Ernst Lieb to the ICARO Media Group Board of Directors," stated Paul Feller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICARO Media Group. "Ernst's extensive leadership and business expertise, honed over four decades in intricate multinational environments, will further strengthen and enhance the Board as we advance our strategy for global growth and profitability, and strengthen return on invested capital.”

“I’m honored and excited to join ICARO’s board,” stated Ernst Lieb, ICARO Board Member. “With international experience across three continents in markets and sales leadership, I’m eager to help ICARO grow and innovate in line with their mission.”

Mr. Lieb has previously held executive roles as President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz USA, President and CEO of DaimlerChrysler Australia Pacific, and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada. He also co-founded ELco Enterprises Pty Ltd, a leader in the Commercial Furniture and Business Furniture market operating under the name Rosier Office Furniture, and serves as a board member for Reviver Auto. He holds degrees from DaimlerChrysler University and Harvard Business School’s Managing Global Opportunities Program.

About ICARO™ Media Group, Inc.

ICARO Media Group is a media technology company that empowers telcos, networks and brands to monetize their audiences through integrated multiscreen experiences, OTT platforms, digital advertising, Out-Of-Home (OOH) media and AI-driven engagement solutions. Operating in many countries, ICARO connects content, data, and technology to transform how users, platforms, and advertisers interact — creating a truly multichannel monetization ecosystem.

