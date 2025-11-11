America’s Tech Future Takes Center Stage at the Future Tech Forum Annual Conference in Cincinnati December 9-11, 2025

1819 @ University of Cincinnati will play host to the Future Tech Forum annual conference December 9-11, 2025 Zack Huhn is working with public and private sector leaders to build Intelligent Regions across the country.

The three-day event will bring together leaders in AI, cybersecurity, and deep tech—quantum, robotics, biotech—to explore innovations shaping America’s future.

Future Tech Forum reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the nation as AI, cybersecurity, and advanced technologiesconverge to transform how we live and work.” — Zack Huhn, ETA

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA), in partnership with JobsOhio, today announced the Future Tech Forum Annual Conference, taking place December 9–11, 2025, at the University of Cincinnati’s 1819 Innovation Hub.The three-day event will bring together national leaders in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and deep technology—including quantum, robotics, and biotechnology—to explore the innovations shaping America’s future. Featuring keynote presentations, executive roundtables, curated networking sessions, and hands-on workshops, the conference will also offer attendees the opportunity to earn credit toward the new AI Ready Ohio Certificate Program, powered by ETA and JobsOhio.“Future Tech Forum 2025 reflects the momentum we’re seeing across the nation as AI, cybersecurity, and advanced technologies converge to transform how we live and work,” said Zack Huhn of the Enterprise Technology Association. “Ohio is at the forefront of that transformation—linking education, industry, and innovation to create America’s most agile and future-ready workforce.”About the Future Tech ForumThe Future Tech Forum is ETA’s event series spotlighting what’s now and what’s next in emerging technology. The series includes curated quarterly gatherings for leaders as well as an annual conference bringing together leaders, learners, and professionals each December. It unites business, academic, and government leaders to explore the technologies driving economic competitiveness, workforce readiness, and responsible innovation across America’s Intelligent Regions. The focus this year is the future of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and deep tech.About the Enterprise Technology AssociationThe Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) is a national organization dedicated to advancing technology education, enablement, and ecosystem building. ETA leads the AI Week and Future Tech Forum event series, the Intelligent Regions Initiative, and the U.S. AI Congress, connecting innovators and policymakers shaping the future of technology across the United States. Learn more at joineta.org.About JobsOhioJobsOhio is a private, nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment in Ohio through business attraction, retention, and expansion. Through initiatives like AI Ready Ohio, JobsOhio is building one of the nation’s most advanced and future-ready technology workforces. Learn more at jobsohio.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.