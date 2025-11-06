JobsOhio and Enterprise Technology Association Launch 'AI Ready Ohio' Pilot to Build the Future Workforce in Ohio

Phil Greenberg and Payal Thakur from JobsOhio joined Zack Huhn from ETA and Matthew Versaggi from the White House for a keynote fireside chat about American Innovation in AI at Great Lakes AI Week President Rodney Rodgers from BGSU gives welcome remarks at Great Lakes AI Week, the region's largest gathering of AI professionals and enthusiasts presented by Enterprise Technology Association and Jobs Ohio.

JobsOhio and the Enterprise Technology Association announced the launch of AI Ready Ohio to prepare a future-ready workforce in the State of Ohio.

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global economy, and Ohio is where its full potential becomes real. Our AI Super Sector is proving that the intelligent future starts in America’s Heartland...” — JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JobsOhio and the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) have announced the launch of AI Ready Ohio, a new initiative designed to prepare Ohio’s workforce for the intelligent economy through AI education, training, and certification pathways. The program will close gaps that employers see emerging, and position Ohio as a leader for economic growth and opportunity.The program officially debuts this week during Great Lakes AI Week , held November 5–6 in Northwest Ohio at Bowling Green State University.The initiative—led by JobsOhio and powered in partnership with ETA’s AI Week Conference—aims to upskill young and transitioning professionals through foundational AI training and mentorship. The pilot program, launching in Northwest Ohio, serves as a model that could scale statewide in 2026, aligning with ETA’s ongoing AI Week and workforce initiatives in Cincinnati, Columbus, and beyond.JobsOhio’s AI experts spoke at Great Lakes AI Week to discuss how Ohio is positioning itself as America’s AI Deployment Capital—where breakthrough technologies meet real-world industry applications at unprecedented speed and scale.AI is projected to create $15 trillion in global economic impact by 2030, and Ohio is seizing that opportunity by connecting its diverse economy, infrastructure, and talent pipeline to drive measurable AI adoption.Through its newly defined AI Super Sector, Ohio is leading nationally in AI deployment by:Accelerating adoption across healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and logistics.Attracting high-growth AI and robotics firms seeking enterprise customers and affordable scale.Building a future-ready workforce through AI literacy programs, Ohio State’s GenAI curriculum (required for all undergraduates by 2025), BGSU’s new AI + X degree, and record-setting TechCred upskilling results.Reversing brain drain by connecting 600,000+ Ohio STEM graduates and professionals to high-wage AI careers.“Artificial intelligence is reshaping the global economy, and Ohio is where its full potential becomes real,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “Our AI Super Sector is where breakthrough ideas meet real-world industries, accelerating deployment, empowering workers, and proving that the intelligent future starts in America’s Heartland.”The AI Ready Ohio pilot kicked off during Great Lakes AI Week, with more than 500 Ohioans expected to earn AI Certificates through training and workshop sessions throughout the conference. 150 participants got a head start during Tuesday’s AI Week Community Day, completing foundational AI workshops led by ETA trainers and the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII). If successful, the pilot could expand statewide in 2026, integrating into ETA’s AI Week events and workforce readiness initiatives across Ohio.“This is what intelligent regional development looks like,” said Zack Huhn, cofounder of ETA. “JobsOhio’s AI Ready Ohio initiative and our Intelligent Regions framework are aligning to connect talent, partners, and employers in every corner of the state to accelerate workforce development and economic growth.”ETA has also partnered with USAII to introduce a new accredited micro-credential for AI professionals, debuting at Great Lakes AI Week. In 2026, the collaboration will expand nationally, offering:In-person training at AI Week conferences across the U.S.Virtual learning modules for flexible accessPeer cohort and mentorship programs for transitioning professionals powered by ETA’s advisor network.“Our partnership with ETA ensures professionals have an accredited, practical path to AI mastery,” said Dr. Milton Mattox, CEO of USAII. “Together, we’re building a certified workforce ready to lead the intelligent economy.”Ohio’s unique combination of industry diversity, infrastructure strength, and workforce investment positions it at the forefront of America’s AI revolution:$928 billion diversified economy, top 10 nationally across key sectors#2 in the U.S. for infrastructure and cost of doing business$20 billion+ Intel investment and rapid data-center expansion by global cloud leaders“Ohio isn’t chasing the next wave, it’s building it,” added Huhn. “AI Ready Ohio is proof of what happens when a state connects its economic engine, educational institutions, and innovators around a shared goal: preparing people for what’s next.”About JobsOhioJobsOhio is a private, nonprofit corporation designed to drive job creation and capital investment across the state through business attraction, retention, and expansion. Learn more at jobsohio.com.About the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA)The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) is dedicated to closing gaps in emerging technology through education, enablement, and ecosystem building. Through programs like AI Week, Future Tech Forum, and the Intelligent Regions Initiative, ETA brings stakeholders together to accelerate responsible innovation and workforce readiness. Learn more at joineta.org.About the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII)The United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII) is the world’s leading AI certification body, providing globally recognized credentials in AI, machine learning, and data science. Learn more at usaii.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.