Enterprise Technology Association, United States Artificial Intelligence Institute Partner to Accelerate AI Education

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise Technology Association (ETA) and the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII) have announced a national partnership to accelerate AI education, enablement, and ecosystem building across the United States. The collaboration was unveiled last week during Great Lakes AI Week in Northwest Ohio, a regional AI leadership conference hosted by ETA in partnership with JobsOhio, Bowling Green State University, and other regional partners.As part of this new alliance, the two organizations are launching a brand-new AI Micro-Credential designed to help professionals rapidly level up their skills and impact in the age of intelligent technology. The program provides a foundational, globally recognized credential to help individuals and teams enhance productivity, build confidence in AI adoption, and prepare for emerging roles in the intelligent enterprise.“AI literacy is the new digital literacy,” said Summer Crenshaw, CEO of the Enterprise Technology Association. “Our partnership with USAII ensures that workers, leaders, and communities across the country have access to world-class AI education and training programs that are practical, inclusive, and scalable.”“We’re proud to partner with ETA to help democratize AI learning,” said Dr. Milton Mattox, CEO of the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute. “Together, we are committed to equipping the American workforce with the knowledge, credentials, and confidence to lead in an AI-powered economy.”The ETA–USAII partnership goes beyond credentials. The two organizations are co-developing workshops, training programs, and leadership initiatives aimed at helping businesses, educators, and communities adopt AI responsibly and effectively. Their shared mission is to make AI education accessible, impactful, and rapid—empowering individuals and organizations to thrive in an era of accelerated transformation.This partnership builds on other key ETA and USAII initiatives:AI Ready Ohio: A statewide effort led by ETA and JobsOhio to train and upskill Ohio’s workforce, launched at Great Lakes AI Week.USAII Nationwide AI Challenge: A new program offering scholarships and learning pathways for students and professionals to explore AI innovation and real-world applications.The organizations will continue to roll out new opportunities for AI learning and collaboration through AI Week, ETA’s national conference series connecting leaders in business, technology, education, and government. More information will be made available soon.About the Enterprise Technology Association (ETA)The Enterprise Technology Association is a national network of business and technology leaders working to advance AI education, enablement, and ecosystem development through events, partnerships, and programs such as AI Week, Future Tech Forum, and the Intelligent Regions Initiative. Learn more at joineta.org.About the United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAIIThe United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII) is a global certification body dedicated to advancing artificial intelligence education and professional excellence. USAII offers industry-recognized certifications and programs that empower professionals to lead responsibly and effectively in the AI era. Learn more at usaii.org.Media Contact: Enterprise Technology Association zack@joineta.org | joineta.org

