Police Investigating Death at State Prison in Somerset County

November 9, 2025

(WESTOVER, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Somerset County.

The inmate is identified as Ray Stephen Oselmo, 36. He was declared deceased on November 9 by emergency medical service personnel. He was a state prison inmate serving time at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover.

On Sunday, November 9 at approximately 6 a.m., the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit was contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Internal Investigative Unit (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death. The preliminary investigation indicates Oselmo was found lying on the ground and unresponsive in his cell by officers at the Eastern Correctional Institution.

A suspect, also an inmate, has been identified. He has not been charged at this time and is not being identified pending further investigation.

Maryland State Police investigators along with crime scene technicians from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division responded to the scene.

Upon completion, the investigation will be presented to the State’s Attorney’s Office in Somerset County for review. The investigation is active and ongoing.

###

