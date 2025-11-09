Softionics Positions Vision-Free Electrostatic Sensing as the Next Interface for Spatial Intelligence and Physical AI

PercepXR® Input Module

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softionics Inc., a deep-tech startup pioneering electrostatic spatial sensing, announced major progress in advancing its PercepXR® product — a vision-free, transparent, and ultra-thin film sensor that detects 3D hand motion and proximity without cameras, infrared, or wearables.As one of the teams invested by Korea Investment Accelerator and supported by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) through its K-Global Program, Softionics participated in the Silicon Valley Tech Mission and showcased its technology at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025. This participation served as a gateway for global validation, networking with leading research and industry partners, and establishing a foundation for U.S. market expansion.During the visit, Softionics engaged with SRI International, Apple XR engineers, Meta Reality Labs developers, Stanford University researchers, and leading U.S. venture investors such as SOSV, KIP US, and KIAC. These meetings focused on verifying its proprietary Surface Charge Detecting and Ranging (SCDAR) technology, exploring Proof-of-Concept (PoC) opportunities, and discussing commercialization strategies for the U.S. market. Industry experts expressed strong validation for its Vision-Free Electrostatic Sensing as a practical and privacy-preserving alternative to camera- or wearable-based systems — a crucial advancement for Spatial Intelligence.■ Strengthening Technical Validation and Global CollaborationFollowing these discussions, Softionics was invited to present its sensing platform at SRI International and is currently enhancing its demo prototypes to prepare for collaborative PoC projects with global XR and mobility OEMs. Its approach reduces excessive dependency on cameras or external sensors, enabling seamless gesture and proximity interaction while solving key challenges such as latency, energy efficiency, and user privacy. These developments reinforce Softionics’ position at the forefront of Spatial Intelligence, where electrostatic sensing and AI-driven spatial perception converge to shape the future of Physical AI and human–machine interfaces (HMI).The company’s core product, PercepXR, stands out for its transparency (over 85%), ultrathin design (under 50μm), and lightweight build (under 10g). It delivers exceptional energy performance—operating for over 19 hours on a 300mAh battery—making it suitable for integration into AR glasses, robotics, smart mobility dashboards, and next-generation human–machine interfaces. By combining Spatial Intelligence, including XR with Vision-Free Electrostatic Sensing, Softionics is redefining the standards for natural interaction and immersive environments.■ Recognized Deep-Tech Innovation with Global PotentialSoftionics has been recognized as one of the KDB Startup Top 7 (2024) and a finalist of the LG SUPERSTART Open Innovation Program. Recently, the company was also selected for the Deep Tech TIPS Program, securing approximately USD 1.1 million in R&D funding from the Korean government to accelerate commercialization and expand toward Physical AI applications. This recognition underscores Softionics’ role in shaping the next-generation of Spatial Intelligence by driving the evolution of non-visual spatial interaction technologies, introducing a new sensing layer to Spatial Intelligence—the foundation upon which Physical AI, where machines understand and respond to the physical world, will emerge.Building upon its early prototypes, Softionics is developing a second-generation PercepXRmodule optimized for environmental stability, faster charge-response sensitivity, and enhanced signal precision. These improvements will support complex real-world use cases across sunlight, temperature, and metallic conditions—ensuring consistent and reliable spatial interaction for enterprise and consumer adoption.■ Toward a Future of Physical AI and Human-Centered ComputingAs Spatial Computing and AI-driven environments continue to merge, Softionics envisions a future where technology perceives and interacts with the physical world intuitively. By combining electrostatic sensing with AI-based spatial analysis, the company aims to lay the groundwork for a unified sensing framework—enabling devices not only to see through vision systems but to sense through electrostatic perception.Softionics is actively expanding partnerships with global research institutes, startups, and technology leaders to establish a new interaction standard for Physical AI — empowering more natural, privacy-first, and energy-efficient human–machine interfaces across industries from mobility and robotics to healthcare and smart environments.

