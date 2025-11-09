ZETIC.ai Launches MLange, the First One-Stop On-Device AI App Development Platform

Unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, MLange lets developers build and deploy AI apps instantly—no cloud, no GPU.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZETIC.ai, a leading innovator in on-device intelligence, has officially announced the launch of MLange , the world’s first all-in-one On-Device AI App Development Platform that enables developers to build, test, and deploy AI applications instantly—without relying on cloud infrastructure or GPUs. The release of MLange represents a pivotal advancement in Edge AI and decentralized computing, bridging the gap between advanced machine learning and real-world accessibility across smartphones, tablets, and IoT devices.This launch marks a major milestone in the global movement toward AI deployment at the edge, where artificial intelligence operates independently across devices without constant cloud connectivity. MLange empowers developers to execute AI models directly on hardware, significantly reducing latency while eliminating privacy concerns associated with remote data processing. By optimizing mobile inference performance at the hardware level, the platform ensures AI experiences remain fast, secure, and reliable—anytime and anywhere.■ MLange: Setting a New Standard for On-Device AI DevelopmentMLange introduces a powerful yet intuitive development environment that allows developers to integrate on-device AI capabilities using just a few lines of code. From computer vision and speech recognition to small language models, MLange automatically converts complex AI architectures into lightweight, device-optimized formats compatible with over 200 smartphone models. Its integrated benchmarking suite enables a comprehensive performance analysis, ensuring every deployment achieves maximum efficiency and responsiveness.Since its beta release, MLange has attracted a fast-growing community of innovators. Today, more than 300 developers worldwide have adopted the platform, collectively deploying over 1,500 on-device AI applications in diverse use cases such as sound-based home security alerts, traveler-friendly offline translators, and ID scanner for financial institutions.■ Recognized for Innovation on the Global StageZETIC.ai’s cutting-edge technology has earned international recognition through its selection for TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200, spotlighting it as one of the most promising startups driving the shift from cloud to Edge AI. This recognition reinforces ZETIC.ai’s mission to make on-device AI scalable and accessible to developers worldwide, transforming how intelligence is delivered to devices.The company’s rapid growth has also been supported by investment from Korea Investment Accelerator and by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) through its K-Global Program. With this backing, ZETIC.ai successfully showcased MLange at TechCrunch Disrupt 2025, engaging with global investors, partners, and media. The event served as a foundation for future expansion into the U.S. and North American markets, marking a key step in the company’s international growth strategy.■ Vision for Global ExpansionLooking ahead, ZETIC.ai aims to strengthen the MLange ecosystem through collaborations with global AI communities, research institutions, and semiconductor manufacturers. The company is expanding MLange with support for next-generation on-device runtimes such as Meta’s ExecuTorch and Google’s LiteRT, along with a new Hugging Face model-import feature that lets developers paste a model name and instantly generate a mobile-ready SDK. Its roadmap also includes one-click deployment across embedded AI hardware—from NPUs to CPUs and GPUs. Together, these enhancements will streamline mobile inference and accelerate innovation worldwide, empowering developers to build and scale AI-driven applications without the cost or complexity of cloud infrastructure.By combining Edge AI computing with an open developer framework, ZETIC.ai positions itself as a bridge between innovation and implementation—bringing powerful on-device AI tools to a global audience of creators, startups, and enterprises.■ Commitment to Sustainable Innovation and Global CollaborationBeyond technological milestones, ZETIC.ai is deeply committed to sustainable innovation and cross-industry collaboration. The company is actively engaging partners across North America, Europe, and Asia to launch joint research initiatives and pilot programs that advance on-device AI and Edge AI standards. By building an open and cooperative ecosystem, ZETIC.ai is helping shape a new era of mobile inference and distributed intelligence—empowering developers and organizations to deploy secure, efficient, and privacy-first AI anywhere in the world.

