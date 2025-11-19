Safebox Technology Earns Gold at Titan Business Awards, Named Best IT Service Provider of the Year

Safebox Technology - your IT Solutions Provider Safebox Technology Wins Titan Awards

MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safebox Technology , a next-generation Managed Service Provider serving organizations across the United States, has been named a Gold Winner for IT Service Provider of the Year at the 2025 Titan Business Awards.Selected from over 5,200 entries across 65 countries, the Titan Business Awards honor excellence and innovation across industries worldwide, recognizing companies that redefine success through leadership, strategy, and impact. Safebox earned top honors for its results-driven approach to managed IT, cybersecurity , and cloud services - helping clients build technology environments that are secure, scalable, and resilient."Winning Gold at the Titan Awards is a reflection of how far we've come," said Steven Salaets, CEO of Safebox Technology. "We set out to build an IT partner that delivers outcomes, not just response times. This recognition validates the systems, discipline, and transparency we've built into every client relationship."Safebox Technology's rise has been marked by rapid growth and measurable impact. Over the past 18 months, the company has expanded its recurring revenue by 700%, grown its team by 350%, and secured a multi-state healthcare agreement covering 50 urgent care clinics by 2026. The Titan Gold award adds to a growing list of 2025 industry honors, including recognition at the BASA Awards and Excellence Awards for leadership in IT, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship. The company continues to gain national visibility for its modern, proactive IT model designed for mid-market businesses that demand enterprise-grade reliability."This award reinforces our mission to make IT invisible when it works - and transformative when it counts," Salaets added.Entries were evaluated by an international panel of industry leaders through a blind judging process. The full list of 2025 Titan Business Awards winners is available at www.thetitanawards.com Safebox Technology is a modern IT services company headquartered in Marco Island, Florida, with additional offices in Tampa, Nashville, and Dallas. The company helps organizations keep their technology running smoothly, securely, and efficiently. Its team delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and advisory services to businesses that depend on reliable systems to operate and grow. Safebox supports clients across the United States in industries including healthcare, construction, real estate, and professional services.Learn more at https://safeboxtech.com

