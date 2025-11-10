Safebox Technology Honored as a 2025 BASA Awards® Winner Safebox Technology - your IT Solutions Provider

Safebox Technology Recognized as Best Small Business of the Year – IT Managed Services Provider and Best Entrepreneur of the Year – IT Solutions & Support

We’re honored to be recognized, this award validates our team’s drive to deliver dependable IT that helps businesses grow.” — Steven Salaets

MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safebox Technology , a next-generation IT solutions and support provider serving small and mid-sized businesses across the United States, has been named a 2025 BASA AwardsWinner in two categories:• Best Small Business of the Year – IT Managed Services Provider• Best Entrepreneur of the Year – IT Solutions & SupportThe Best of America Small Business Awards (BASA Awards) celebrate outstanding companies and entrepreneurs demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership across six key tracks: Best Small Business, Best Startup, Best Entrepreneur, Best in Class, Best in Tech, and Best Campaign.Safebox Technology was recognized for its rapid transformation and growth over the past 18 months. Under the leadership of CEO Steven Salaets, the company has been rebuilt from a traditional IT support provider into a modern Managed Service Provider focused on business outcomes and proactive innovation. The transformation has earned national and international attention for redefining how small and mid-sized organizations experience IT.“We’re honored to be recognized among the nation’s top businesses,” said Steven Salaets, CEO of Safebox Technology. “Eighteen months ago, we set out to rebuild Safebox Technology into a next-generation MSP. One focused on delivering measurable outcomes, not just tickets. While our journey and roadmap are not complete yet, these awards validate the hard work of our team and the trust our clients place in us every day.”Over the past year, Safebox Technology introduced a fully integrated approach that unifies managed IT cybersecurity , cloud services, and strategic IT advisory under one cohesive framework. The company has become a trusted technology partner to industries where IT is mission-critical, including construction, healthcare, marinas, real estate, and condominium associations."Our approach is straightforward: eliminate IT headaches, strengthen security, and turn technology into a business advantage," Salaets added. "These awards reflect our team's commitment to that mission."The winners of the BASA Awardswere selected through a two-stage judging process and a public vote, overseen by a panel of industry experts and business leaders to ensure fairness and transparency.“It takes immense effort and perseverance to build and sustain a small business, and all our winners deserve immense recognition,” said Anna Stella, President of BASA Awards. “We are thrilled to celebrate their accomplishments today.”The full list of 2025 BASA Awardswinners can be found at https://www.basawards.com Safebox Technology is a modern IT services company based in Marco Island, Florida. The company helps organizations keep their technology running smoothly, securely, and efficiently. Its team delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, cloud, and advisory services to businesses that depend on reliable systems to operate and grow. Safebox supports clients across the United States in industries including healthcare, construction, real estate, and professional services.Learn more at https://safeboxtech.com

