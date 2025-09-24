Safebox Technology CEO Steven Salaets Joins Forbes Technology Council

Safebox Technology CEO Steven Salaets

MARCO ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, September 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safebox Technology CEO Steven Salaets has been accepted into the prestigious Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community reserved for the world’s foremost CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.Salaets was hand-selected by a review committee for his extensive leadership experience and track record of driving measurable business outcomes. Criteria for acceptance into this exclusive group include demonstrated success in accelerating growth, delivering technology strategies that scale, and earning industry recognition for innovation and execution.As a Council member, Salaets gains access to a global network of senior technology leaders and opportunities for thought leadership. He will collaborate with peers in a private forum, publish original insights, and contribute to Forbes Expert Panels -- binging Safebox Technology’s perspective on IT strategy, cybersecurity, and operational resilience to a worldwide business audience.“I’m honored to join the Forbes Technology Council and to collaborate with other executives shaping the future of business technology,” said Salaets. “At Safebox Technology, our mission is to deliver outcome-driven IT that allows businesses to operate without disruption. Being part of this community provides another platform to share what we’re learning and to help raise the standard of service and strategy across the industry.”ABOUT SAFEBOX TECHNOLOGYSafebox Technology is a managed IT and cybersecurity partner headquartered in Marco Island, Florida. The company works with growth-minded organizations to eliminate hidden IT drains, strengthen resilience, and ensure technology drives measurable business outcomes. Its flagship Safebox 360 framework integrates managed IT, advanced security, cloud strategy, AI, and data intelligence into a single platform designed for scale and sustainability.For more information, visit https://safeboxtech.com ABOUT FORBES COUNCILSForbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

