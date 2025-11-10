Snapdeck by Askitmore Brings AI-Driven Presentation Automation to Global Users

Askitmore Snapdeck

Empowering creators worldwide, Snapdeck builds momentum after a strong U.S. launch.

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Askitmore, the team behind Snapdeck , an AI-powered presentation automation platform, has announced its successful entry into the U.S. market, marking a key milestone in the company’s journey toward becoming a global leader in AI-driven productivity tools.Founded in March 2025 and incorporated in May, Askitmore quickly secured seed investment from Korea Investment Accelerator and completed its global launch of Snapdeck on September 22, 2025. Within just one month of launch, the platform attracted over 15,000 users across more than 20 countries, with over 110,000 slides automatically generated through its service.■ Redefining Presentation Creation with One Line of TextSnapdeck enables anyone to create a complete, professional-quality presentation by entering just a single line of prompt text. Leveraging advanced AI capabilities, the platform automatically designs slides, organizes content, and generates cohesive visual storytelling without the need for manual design skills.Beyond automation, Snapdeck integrates an AI chat-based editing system that allows users to refine and customize their presentations through natural conversation, making revisions intuitive and efficient. Askitmore’s vision is to make presentation creation as simple as chatting with AI — turning ideas into finished decks in seconds.■ Expanding Presence in the U.S. MarketFollowing its global debut, Askitmore was selected as one of the teams invested by Korea Investment Accelerator and supported by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) under its K-Global Program. With this backing, the company participated in TechCrunch Disrupt 2025 and related business meetings in the U.S., laying a solid foundation for international expansion.The visit also included user research interviews with American creators and business professionals to better understand local expectations and usage patterns. These insights provided valuable direction for UX improvements tailored to U.S. users and for the development of targeted marketing strategies that will drive the next phase of Snapdeck’s global growth.■ Building a Global Foundation for AI-Driven ProductivityAskitmore aims to redefine how professionals worldwide approach presentations — from idea generation to delivery. By combining AI-powered automation, real-time editing, and cross-platform accessibility, Snapdeck empowers users to focus on content and creativity while AI handles the design.The company plans to further enhance Snapdeck’s features to align with the needs of international markets, including localized UX optimization, multi-language support, and enterprise collaboration tools. With growing global demand for streamlined presentation solutions, Askitmore is positioning Snapdeck as the new standard for AI-driven presentation creation in the digital workspace.■ Enhancing AI Creativity Through Continuous ImprovementAskitmore continues to refine Snapdeck with a focus on user-centered design and real-world feedback. The team is enhancing its AI generation engine to support more nuanced storytelling and context-aware slide design, ensuring that each deck delivers both accuracy and aesthetic balance. With ongoing updates to its model training pipeline, Snapdeck aims to make presentations feel more expressive, creative, and human — while maintaining the precision and scalability of AI automation.■ Expanding Collaboration and Global ReachLooking ahead, Askitmore plans to strengthen partnerships with universities, startups, and global enterprises to advance AI-powered productivity tools. The company envisions Snapdeck as a platform that transcends language and geography, empowering individuals and organizations to communicate ideas seamlessly. Through strategic collaborations and continuous innovation, Askitmore aims to shape the global standard for AI-driven creativity and communication.

