Awakened Hearts: Sacred Stories of Breaking Free and Rising Higher Launches Worldwide

25 Conscious Leaders Share Transformational Journeys of Healing, Awakening, and Self-Liberation

Awakened Hearts highlights the turning points where pain becomes clarity and where the courage to let go opens the path to freedom.” — David Trotter

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Awakened Hearts: Sacred Stories of Breaking Free and Rising Higher has been released worldwide, offering a compelling new collection of true personal transformation stories. Curated by David Trotter, founder and publisher of Awakened Magazine , this volume continues the Awakened Hearts anthology series dedicated to amplifying voices of spiritual awakening and conscious healing.This professional collection features deeply personal and insightful narratives from 25 conscious leaders, healers, and seekers who have navigated profound moments of breaking open, releasing past identities, healing emotional wounds, and choosing a life aligned with truth, love, and purpose.“Awakened Hearts highlights the turning points where pain becomes clarity and where the courage to let go opens the path to freedom,” said David Trotter, publisher of Awakened Magazine and creator of the Awakened Hearts series . “Each contributor demonstrates that awakening is not theoretical; it is lived, embodied, and often born through challenge. These stories reflect the universal invitation to return to the wisdom already within.”The book provides readers with firsthand accounts of spiritual awakening, emotional healing, ancestral clearing, identity reclamation, and conscious self-liberation. Each chapter stands independently, offering valuable perspective and resonance for readers at any stage of personal growth or inner work.Contributing authors include Molli Burkett, Manna Dabholkar, Pamela Downes, Michelle Dutro, Chris Eaton, Ellie Epstein-White, Whitney Freya, Toni Ghazi, Robert Hudson, Denea Hugunin, Richard Kepple, Kristen Leigh, Martin Lewis, Brenda Lee Mattausch, Oracle Maureen, Donna McGrath, Ida Ra Nalbandian, Nina Palmieri, Shelley Poovey, Amanda Romania, Debra Stangl, Ragan Thomson, Lindsay Vatterott, Valerie Vidal, and Michelle Wollaston.As the second release in the emerging Awakened Hearts anthology series, this volume expands the platform’s mission of elevating authentic personal storytelling as a catalyst for collective healing.Awakened Hearts: Sacred Stories of Breaking Free and Rising Higher is now available through Amazon and major book retailers.About the Awakened Hearts SeriesThe Awakened Hearts anthology series features real-life stories from individuals around the world who are embracing personal transformation, healing, and spiritual awakening. Each volume is designed to support readers in remembering their inherent wholeness and capacity for growth.About Awakened MagazineAwakened Magazine is a platform dedicated to amplifying the voices of conscious leaders, healers, and transformational guides worldwide. Through interviews, weekly articles, in-person events, and community, the publication supports individuals on their paths of awakening, embodiment, and aligned purpose.

