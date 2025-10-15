Awakened Lifestyle Expo: A Transformative Day of Mind, Body, and Spirit in Orange County, CA

Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com

A full-day conscious living event featuring world-class teachers, healers, and experiences to help you align, awaken, and step confidently into the new year.

What if you could step into the new year completely aligned and fully empowered? It's starts right here at Awakened Lifestyle Expo.” — David Trotter

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Sunday, December 7, 2025, Awakened Magazine launches the inaugural Awakened Lifestyle Expo in Costa Mesa, California, a one-day event designed to elevate and align the mind, body, and spirit. Unlike traditional wellness expos, this experience weaves together mindfulness, movement, and multidimensional healing in an intimate, heart-centered environment that fosters real transformation and community connection.“Awakened Lifestyle Expo is so much more than an event. It’s an energetic reset for the year ahead,” said David Trotter, Publisher of Awakened Magazine. “As we gather in community, we remember that healing and transformation happen together. This day is designed to help you release what no longer serves you and step boldly into 2026 with clarity and purpose.”The Expo Marketplace (9:30am-4pm) will feature over 40 curated vendors offering intuitive readings, energy healing, crystals, jewelry, aura photography, and consciously crafted lifestyle products.Ten daytime workshops (10am-5pm) include somatic dance with Sah D’Simone, breathwork with Mandy Adams, a sound bath with Kyle Lam, timeline jumping with Bill McKenna and Liz Larson, crystal wisdom with Tracee Dunblazier, psychic mediumship with Manna Dabholkar, multidimensional healing with Ken Lloyd, and a somatic reparenting journey with Molli Burkett.The evening session (7-9pm) features renowned spiritual leaders and teachers including Sah D’Simone (spiritual guide seen on Gaia, The Doctors, The Big Celebrity Detox), Ken Lloyd (multidimensional healer), and Livia Devi (international channel for the 7D Arcturian Council of Light). The night will conclude with a panel discussion moderated by David Trotter, Publisher of Awakened Magazine.All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the new print edition of Awakened Magazine. The first 50 Marketplace guests will receive swag bags, and VIP guests will receive premium gift bags.Early bird tickets are available through November 15 at www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com To apply as a sponsor or vendor, visit www.AwakenedMagazine.com/Expo

