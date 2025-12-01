Final Countdown to the Awakened Lifestyle Expo: A Transformative Day of Mind, Body, and Spirit in Orange County

Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com Get Tickets: www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com

A full-day conscious living event featuring world-class teachers, healers, and experiences to help you align, awaken, and step confidently into the new year.

What if you could step into the new year completely aligned and fully empowered? It's starts right here at Awakened Lifestyle Expo.” — David Trotter

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The countdown is on for this weekend’s Awakened Lifestyle Expo , happening Sunday, December 7, 2025, at the Norma Hertzog Community Center in Costa Mesa, California. Hosted by Awakened Magazine , this full-day celebration of conscious living, healing, and personal growth brings together Southern California’s most inspiring teachers, healers, and conscious brands for a day designed to elevate the mind, body, and spirit.Unlike traditional wellness fairs, the Awakened Lifestyle Expo blends mindfulness, movement, and multidimensional healing in a heart-centered environment that fosters authentic transformation and meaningful community connection.“The Awakened Lifestyle Expo is so much more than an event—it’s an energetic reset for the year ahead,” said David Trotter, Publisher of Awakened Magazine. “As we gather in community, we remember that healing and transformation happen together. This day is designed to help you release what no longer serves you and step boldly into 2026 with clarity and purpose.”Marketplace (9:30 AM – 4 PM): Featuring 40 curated vendors offering intuitive readings, energy healing, crystals, jewelry, aura photography, and consciously crafted products.Daytime Workshops (10 AM – 5 PM): Ten experiential sessions including somatic dance with Sah D’Simone, breathwork with Mandy Adams, yoga with Jennifer Smith, a sound bath with Kyle Lam, timeline jumping with Bill McKenna and Liz Larson, crystal wisdom with Tracee Dunblazier, psychic mediumship with Manna Dabholkar, multidimensional healing with Ken Lloyd, somatic reparenting with Molli Burkett, and a collective past life regression experience with Mayra Rath.Evening Main Event (7 PM – 9 PM): A powerful lineup featuring Sah D’Simone (spiritual guide seen on Gaia, The Doctors, and The Big Celebrity Detox), Ken Lloyd (multidimensional healer), and Livia Devi (international channel for the 7D Arcturian Council of Light), followed by a panel discussion moderated by David Trotter, Publisher of Awakened Magazine.All attendees will receive a complimentary copy of the new print edition of Awakened Magazine. The first 50 Marketplace guests will receive swag bags, and VIPs will enjoy premium gift bags filled with conscious lifestyle products and offerings from event partners.Limited tickets remain at www.AwakenedLifestyleExpo.com About Awakened MagazineAwakened Magazine is a leading voice in conscious media, sharing the stories of spiritual teachers, healers, and thought leaders who are shaping a more mindful and compassionate world.

