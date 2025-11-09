The OSCE Special Representative on Youth, Peace and Security Mr. Santeri Leinonen Visited Kyrgyz Republic to Strengthen Youth Engagement

Bishkek, 5 November 2025 — The OSCE Chairperson-in-Office’s Special Representative on Youth, Peace and Security, Mr. Santeri Leinonen, visited Bishkek on 4–5 November to engage with national authorities, youth organizations, and academic institutions advancing the youth, peace, and security agenda in Kyrgyzstan.

During his visit, Mr. Leinonen met with representatives of the OSCE Academy in Bishkek and participated in a roundtable discussion with students on the role of youth in promoting peace, dialogue, and regional cooperation.

“During my visit to Kyrgyzstan, I had the great opportunity to meet with many young professionals, activists and officials, who are all eager to invest in the future of their country and communities. It was particularly interesting to learn more about Kyrgyzstan's National Action Plan on Youth, Peace and Security - second such document adopted in the OSCE area.” — said Mr. Santeri Leinonen, OSCE Special Representative on Youth, Peace and Security.

As part of his official engagements, Mr. Leinonen met with Mr. Marat Tagaev, Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic, to exchange views on national priorities in youth policy and inclusive decision-making.

The Special Representative also engaged with civil society organizations, including the Youth Movement of Kyrgyzstan, Active Volunteers, United Youth Organization, and Enactus Kyrgyzstan, discussing opportunities for collaboration to promote peacebuilding, leadership, and civic engagement.

In addition, he met with Mr. Akylbek Kylychev, Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss youth leadership, regional dialogue, and academic partnerships in diplomacy and international relations.

The visit highlighted the Finnish OSCE Chairpersonship’s commitment to advancing youth inclusion and reinforcing the Organization’s long-standing efforts to support participating States in empowering young people as essential partners and co-leaders in peace and security. As part of this commitment, Finland will launch the OSCE-wide Roadmap on Youth, Peace and Security later this year.