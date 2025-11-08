MPD Makes Arrest in Northeast Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who assaulted and robbed another man in Northeast.

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, at approximately 3:30 p.m. the victim was approached from behind by the suspect in the 2400 block of Market Street, Northeast. The suspect assaulted the victim and took his cellphone. As the suspect fled the scene he threw the victim’s phone on the ground. The victim responded to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, November 7, 2025, the suspect, 38-year-old Eddie Lucas, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).

CCN: 25166905

###