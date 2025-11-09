Five Civility Practitioners Received Official Credentials From Global Civility Leadership Institute

Newly Appointed World Civility Ambassadors (Top Row) - Danyelle H. Bridges and Rapheal E. Posey (Bottom Row) Terrance M. Leftridge, Monique Royal-Tucker, and Toby T. Potter Humanitarian Diplomat Dr. Ruben West, Founder of the Global Civility Leadership Institute World Civility Ambassador Dr. Ruben West founder of the Global Civility Leadership Institute and Mr. Charles Wambia, OGW, CEO of The National Heroes Council of Kenya Global Civility Leadership Institute - Founded by Dr. Ruben M. West, World Civility Ambassador and Humanitarian Diplomat International award ceremony for newly appointed Worlds Civility Ambassadors, and Civility Spokespersons.

The Global Civility Leadership Institute is preparing quality individuals to meet the relationship challenges of the present and future. We welcome these individuals to the front line.” — Dr. Ruben West, ICN Senior Global Civility Advisor

NAIROBI CITY, GREENSPAN, KENYA, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Civility Leadership Institute is excited to recognize a new wave of five purpose‑driven changemakers who are joining the cause through the World Civility Ambassadors program. These successful candidates bring a distinct voice and proven track record to the mission of fostering respect, empathy, and constructive dialogue across societies. Each individual has completed the training required to hold the World Civility Ambassador and Civility Spokesperson titles.Texas‑based leadership guru Dr. Toby Potter, renowned for his high‑energy presentations that fuse actionable psychology with real‑world storytelling, has expanded his “Unshakable” framework to include a civility component for governmental and corporate leaders. His work equips individuals with a strategic game plan to stay resilient, focus on the positive, and lead with integrity.Monique Royal‑Tucker, founder of the Living Life Loud movement in Missouri, USA, is celebrated for empowering women to raise their voices and turn passion into purpose. An international speaker and author, Monique’s humanitarian efforts span continents, partnering with organizations that serve children in need. She now adds official civility credentials to her toolkit, amplifying her impact on global audiences.Kansas native Raphael Posey, a dedicated Texas educator and longtime sports coach, has long believed that every person deserves a voice. As a newly appointed World Civility Ambassador and Spokesperson, Posey plans to leverage his experience influencing youth and adults to expand his international outreach and model respectful communication in schools and communities.Danyelle H. Bridges of Louisiana, Founder & CEO of Ingenuity Consultants, LLC, and President of Divine Angels Outreach Ministry (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit), holds degrees in Special Education and Educational Leadership. She will integrate world‑class civility training into her consulting practice and ministry, using the credentials to enhance day‑to‑day operations and spread the message of civility to audiences of all sizes worldwide.Rounding out the group is Dr. Terrance Leftridge of Florida, a transformational speaker, personal‑success coach, event host, and published author. A veteran international delegate, Dr. Leftridge has long promoted civility principles and is now positioned to deliver comprehensive training to communities, corporations, and governments seeking to embed respectful dialogue into their cultures.These five visionaries will spearhead workshops, keynote sessions, and projects that bring the World Civility Ambassadors’ mission to life—empowering individuals, strengthening institutions, and fostering a more compassionate global community.These newly appointed ambassadors received their training credentials from the Global Civility Leadership Institute. They have dedicated their career to promoting civility and its many components, and their certification as a World Civility Ambassador further solidifies their commitment to this cause. With extensive knowledge and experience, they are well-equipped to educate and inspire individuals and organizations to embrace civility in all aspects of life.As certified World Civility Ambassadors and Spokespeople for Civility, they are available to present and conduct workshops on civility matters. They offer practical strategies and tools to help individuals and organizations cultivate a culture of civility, respect, and understanding. As both speakers and trainers, they have been well-received by audiences worldwide and are eager to spread the message of civility. Collectively, they have participated in events and workshops in various countries and have also recommended numerous individuals worldwide for awards for their humanitarian efforts.The Global Civility Leadership Institute (GCLI) was founded by World Civility Ambassador and Humanitarian Diplomat, Dr. Ruben West of the United States. GCLI seeks to promote global understanding, cultivate civility, and offer training programs that foster respectful dialogue and effective communication. The institute’s objectives include defining civility, exploring cultural differences, developing effective dialogue skills, and establishing safe spaces for open discussions. Additionally, the institute seeks to encourage active listening, empathy, collaboration, conflict resolution, and reconciliation. By achieving these objectives, participants will develop increased empathy, improved communication skills, and enhanced global citizenship, ultimately becoming ambassadors for civility and promoting a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.The Global Civility Leadership Institute was created to address the need for greater civility, empathy, and understanding in personal and public interactions by providing a platform for education, training, and community-building that fosters a culture of respect, inclusivity, and constructive dialogue.To contact one or more of the Certified World Civility Ambassadors and Civility Spokespersons, please visit the Global Civility Leadership Institute contact page . Let us all join hands with these individuals to promote civility and create a more respectful, inclusive world for all.

