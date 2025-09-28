Danyelle H. Bridges of the USA Launches COPE & CONNECT™ Framework at ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron Academy in New Orleans, LA

Danyelle H. Bridges of New Orleans, LA, Founder & CEO of Ingenuity Consultants, LLC, and President of Divine Angels Outreach Ministry Danyelle H. Bridges connecting with attendees at her COPE & CONNECT™ workshop which is designed to support and empower educators in their roles. Back Row - Dralen Bridges, Lenyelle Bridges, Leonard Bridges III, Front Row - Leonard Bridges II, Danyelle H. Bridges Danyelle H. Bridges listening in on attendees of her COPE & CONNECT™ workshop held at the ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron Academy in New Orleans, LA. Danyelle H. Bridges of Louisiana, USA, Founder of the COPE & CONNECT™ Framework, and husband, Leonard Bridges II

Danyelle H. Bridges of the USA Tests a New Education Technology Designed to Create a Positive Impact on Students and Teachers.

This is a game-changer for our educators and students. I am thrilled to be a part of this journey and see the positive impact it will have on the education community.” — Principal Nikeisha Jackson

NEW ORLEANS , LA, UNITED STATES, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On August 6, 2025, Danyelle H. Bridges , Founder & CEO of Ingenuity Consultants, LLC, and President of Divine Angels Outreach Ministry—a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, launched the COPE & CONNECT™ Framework at ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron Academy in New Orleans, LA. The event was facilitated by Principal Nikeisha Jackson and marked the official introduction of this innovative system for educators.The COPE & CONNECT™ Framework is a revolutionary approach to education, designed to support and empower educators in their roles. It is built on the principles of emotional intelligence, spiritual alignment, and sustainable leadership, providing a comprehensive and holistic approach to teaching and learning. This new system is designed to transform the way educators approach their work and create a positive impact on the lives of both students and teachers.COPE & CONNECT equips educators to:• Recognize their emotional state.• Reset their mindset.• Rebuild relational trust.• Restore a culture of wellness without losing excellence.Danyelle H. Bridges, a renowned education expert, has spent years developing the COPE & CONNECT™ Framework. Her passion for empowering educators and creating a positive learning environment for students has led her to make this groundbreaking system.Danyelle holds a Bachelor’s degree in Special Education from Xavier University of Louisiana and a Master’s in Educational Leadership from Capella University. Mrs. Bridges spent 17 years as a special education teacher, 5 years as the head of the special education department, and 2 years in early childhood education. She also has an associate’s degree in early childhood education. With her extensive experience and expertise, Danyelle is confident that the COPE & CONNECT™ Framework will revolutionize the education system and bring about positive change.The launch event at ReNEW Dolores T. Aaron Academy was a huge success, with educators and leaders in attendance. Principal Nikeisha Jackson expressed her excitement about implementing the COPE & CONNECT™ Framework at her school.The COPE & CONNECT™ Framework is now available for educators and schools to implement with the help of the founder Danyelle H. Bridges.

