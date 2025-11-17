'Silent Chronicles: My Name Is Victory' Book Launch Celebrates Resilience and Triumph

Silent Chronicles: My Name Is Victory featuring Tatiyana Williams • Christian Hurdle • Atu Tramel • Daijah Blackburn • Shainna Overstreet • Shoshana Williams • Raymond Anderson Jr. • Zipporah Ross • Stefanie Kerr • Nicole Blackburn Visionary Author Carla A. Murphy "Silent Chronicles" is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, sharing personal stories of struggle and triumph. Carla A. Murphy

Ten Young Adults of GLMBA Young People's Auxiliary are set to Launch Their New Book, "Silent Chronicles: My Name Is Victory" on December 13, 2025

From silence to victory, these young authors shout their triumph, inspiring a world to rise above adversity and claim their own victorious legacy.” — Carla A. Murphy

BUFFALO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Great Lakes Missionary Baptist Association (GLMBA) proudly presents the launch of "Silent Chronicles: My Name Is Victory," an influential anthology written by ten young adult members of the GLMBA Young People's Auxiliary.Join us on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church in Buffalo, New York, as we celebrate the unveiling of this remarkable book. The event will be hosted by Rev. Frank Bostic, with Rev. Dr. Dennis Lee Jr. serving as moderator."Silent Chronicles" is a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit, sharing personal stories of struggle and triumph. The authors, all members of local churches across the Great Lakes Region, offer words of encouragement and hope, inspiring readers to persevere through life's challenges.The book launch embodies this year's GLMBA Young People's Auxiliary theme, focusing on communication and teamwork. "This project showcases the incredible achievements of our young adults," said Carla A. Murphy , Director of the GLMBA Young People's Auxiliary and lead visionary author. "Their stories will inspire and uplift readers worldwide, leaving a lasting legacy."The co-authors include:• Tatiyana Monique Williams• Christian Hurdle• Atu Tramel• Daijah Lashae Blackburn• Shainna Overstreet• Shoshana J. Williams• Raymond Anderson Jr.• Zipporah Anyanna Ross• Stefanie Kerr • Nicole BlackburnEvent Details:- Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025- Location: Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Buffalo, NY- Host Pastor: Rev. Frank Bostic- Moderator: Rev. Dr. Dennis Lee Jr."Silent Chronicles: My Name Is Victory" is a must-read for anyone seeking hope and inspiration. Join us as we celebrate the launch of this extraordinary book and the talented young authors who have shared their stories.For more information, please contact Carla A. Murphy at uniquelydifferententerprises@gmail.com.

