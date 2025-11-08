Egypt: Al-Azhar, ICRC reaffirm the importance of preserving human dignity in armed conflicts

The workshop featured enriching discussions on the protection of persons and objects during armed conflict under both Islamic Sharia and IHL, highlighting the shared foundations and common values rooted in universal human principles.

“Protecting human life and dignity is a core humanitarian principle that needs to be highlighted and reinforced to ensure respect for IHL during armed conflicts,” said Dr.Mohamed Mahanna, professor of public international law at the Faculty of Sharia and Law. He emphasized that the respect for human life in Islamic Sharia law is rooted in the belief in preserving human dignity and sanctity.

The discussions highlighted numerous similarities between Islamic Sharia law and IHL. Both frameworks emphasize the protection of civilians, their property, and essential infrastructure during armed conflict; the prohibition of indiscriminate means and methods of warfare; the humane treatment of prisoners of war; and the dignified management of the dead, among other shared principles.

“These commonalities are not coincidental — they demonstrate that these are universal values, and upholding them is more important today than ever before. There are currently more than 130 conflicts raging across the world, causing immense human suffering and leaving deep and lasting scars on the lives of millions. We must make the laws of war a global priority and reaffirm their universality, emphasizing the fundamental truth that every human life is equally deserving of protection,” said Ms Anna Praz, Head of the ICRC Cairo delegation.

The workshop also addressed the challenges facing IHL in contemporary armed conflicts — from urban warfare and the emergence of new technologies to the growing disregard for the rules of war. The discussions underscored the urgent need for states and the international community to intensify their efforts to ensure the effective implementation of IHL on the ground.

At the conclusion of the workshop, participants developed a set of actionable recommendations to address existing gaps and strengthen respect for IHL. These included publishing further studies on Islamic Sharia’s rulings related to armed conflict and emphasizing the universal nature of the rules of war to foster greater adherence to them.

The workshop is part of the ICRC Egypt delegation’s ongoing collaboration with Al-Azhar and is aligned with the broader dialogue the ICRC maintains with Islamic intellectuals and academics worldwide, aimed at highlighting the common principles and values that apply to all of humanity.