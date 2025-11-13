Humanitarian Education Program: revealing humanity behind rules

The program is now wholly organized and managed by the Red Cross Society of China, with the support of education authorities. The ICRC continues to contribute to the programme financially and technically, ensuring alignment with international standards while respecting local context. This arrangement preserves the program’s roots in Chinese realities while upholding universal humanitarian norms.

What Ms. Zhu Hong learned two decades ago remains true today: laws matter because they protect people who cannot protect themselves. The strength of HEP lies in showing students the human stories behind those laws; families fleeing danger, children without food, medical workers risking their safety for others.

In a country as vast and diverse as China, with deep traditions of compassion and social responsibility, the program draws on both international humanitarian principles and traditional Chinese values. Concepts such as benevolence, righteousness, and harmony resonate strongly with the program’s mission. Together, they remind us that protecting life and dignity is not just a global goal, it is a shared duty of a caring and strong society.