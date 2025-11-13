Armenia: Sharing Memories through a Photo Exhibition
“He often takes his father’s binoculars and sits quietly in the garden, staring into the distance,” Nairuhi says. “When he sees photos or videos of his father, he tells me, ‘Mom, my heart is breaking.’ And when he notices me or his sister crying, he hugs us and whispers, ‘Don’t cry, Dad will come back soon.’ “You learn to smile again, but you never forget,” she adds.
Beyond remembrance, the exhibition aimed to raise public awareness about the missing issue and to encourage empathy and solidarity from local officials, NGOs, media and community members.
In the region affected by the Karabakh conflict, more than 5,000 people, including military personnel and civilians, have been reported missing since the 1990s. As a neutral, impartial and independent humanitarian organization whose exclusively humanitarian mandate is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence, the ICRC remains committed to supporting the families and the authorities to clarify the fate of the missing people.
