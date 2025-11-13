Armenia: Sharing Memories through a Photo Exhibition

“He often takes his father’s binoculars and sits quietly in the garden, staring into the distance,” Nairuhi says. “When he sees photos or videos of his father, he tells me, ‘Mom, my heart is breaking.’ And when he notices me or his sister crying, he hugs us and whispers, ‘Don’t cry, Dad will come back soon.’ “You learn to smile again, but you never forget,” she adds.

Beyond remembrance, the exhibition aimed to raise public awareness about the missing issue and to encourage empathy and solidarity from local officials, NGOs, media and community members.