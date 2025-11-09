Global Motivational Icon Lisa Nichols Joins The Bad Mom Podcast To Discuss Motherhood, Depression, and Radical Love

Lisa Nichols Joins The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation

Lisa Nichols and Global Humanitarian Vivian Glyck discuss motherhood challenges, mental health, and loving anxious kids.

You’re only as happy as your saddest child.” — Lisa Nichols

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one of the most emotional and transformative episodes yet, global humanitarian and author Vivian Glyck welcomes her dear friend and world-renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols to The Bad Mom Podcast : Parenting the Anxious Generation. Together, they dive deep into the heartbreak and hope of parenting through pain, judgment, and the unrelenting pursuit of connection.Known for her unmatched energy and global influence, Lisa Nichols has inspired millions around the world with her story of resilience—rising from public assistance to becoming the CEO of a multimillion-dollar enterprise and one of the most sought-after speakers on the planet. Yet in this conversation, Nichols strips away the spotlight to reveal the real story: the quiet moments of fear, the weight of guilt, and the daily courage it takes to love a child through depression and self-discovery.“You’re only as happy as your saddest child,” says Nichols. “I had the world applauding me—Oprah, Larry King, The Secret—but I couldn’t figure out how to make my son happy. I felt powerless.”Host Vivian Glyck, founder of Just Like My Child Foundation and creator of Project Grit™ and Girl Power Project, opens up about her own experience raising her son through anxiety and silence—creating a space where two powerhouse mothers exchange grace, vulnerability, and tools for emotional healing.From Motivating the Teen Spirit, Nichols’ nonprofit that has touched over 270,000 teens and prevented thousands of suicides, to Glyck’s decades of humanitarian work in empowering girls and families around the world, this episode connects two women united by purpose and a shared belief that love, not perfection, is the greatest gift a parent can offer.Listeners learn practical and profound tools for parenting in an anxious, overconnected world, including:How to create emotional safe spaces at home through “no judgment, no repercussions, unconditional love.”- Why letting children fail forward builds confidence, resilience, and self-worth.- The power of cutting the “emotional umbilical cord” to help kids grow into independence.- How parents can transform guilt into grace, and fear into faith.“We all teach the lesson we most need to learn,” says Glyck. “This episode reminds us that even the most celebrated mothers feel lost sometimes—but healing begins when we talk about it.”The two-part conversation, “Stop Judging, Start Listening,” and “Ask Your Kids This One Question,” is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and TheBadMomPodcast.com.About Vivian GlyckVivian Glyck is the founder of Just Like My Child Foundationand the Girl Power Project, leading initiatives that have empowered over 20,000 vulnerable girls to stay in school, avoid child marriage, and escape gender-based violence. She is the author of The Tao of Poop, 12 Lessons I Learned from My Garden, and How to Change the World While You Work, blending her experience as a humanitarian, entrepreneur, and mother to show how personal growth fuels social impact.Most recently, Vivian launched Project Grit™ and The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation, a bold platform that addresses the guilt that parents feel when their kids struggle and reframes “bad” motherhood as courageous leadership and offers practical steps to raise resilient kids in a world of screens and stress. She lives in Southern California with her husband, serial entrepreneur Mike Koenigs, and their son, Zak.

Stop Judging, Start Listening

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.