Rewiring Resilience: How Parents Can Raise Strong Kids in an Age of Anxiety

Dave Asprey, The Father of Biohacking, Joins Vivian Glyck on The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where children are overstimulated, overprotected, and underprepared for real life, The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation welcomes Dave Asprey , the father of biohacking, bestselling author of Heavily Meditated, and founder of Upgrade Labs and Bulletproof.The conversation dives deep into the biology of anxiety, the science of calm, and the urgent need to help parents regulate themselves before trying to “fix” their kids “Your nervous system is your child’s blueprint,” says Asprey.“We’ve created a generation afraid of discomfort — that’s how you kill resilience.”Asprey, known globally for pioneering the biohacking movement, connects cutting-edge neuroscience with everyday parenting, revealing how emotional regulation, forgiveness, and discomfort are essential ingredients for growth. Host Vivian Glyck, humanitarian, founder of Just Like My Child Foundation, Girl Power Project, and Project Grit™, frames the discussion in the context of a world where both kids and parents are burning out from digital overwhelm and emotional overload.Together, they unpack the key drivers of human behavior. Asprey calls these drivers the “Five F-Words: Fear, Food, Fertility, Friend, and Forgiveness.” They unconsciously shape the way parents react to stress, boundaries , and conflict.“Boundaries aren’t control — they’re safety. Calm authority is what creates trust.”This episode challenges parents to stop “parenting from panic” and start leading from peace — using biology, self-regulation, and science-backed compassion to raise kids who are equipped to handle real-world discomfort.Key Discussion Points- Why anxiety is biological, not just emotional and how to “fix the hardware” before labeling a child “broken.”- The BICEP method: Brief, Intentional, Conscious Exposure to Pain — the neuroscience of resilience.- How parents unintentionally transmit anxiety through their own nervous systems.- Why forgiveness is the ultimate nervous-system reset.- How calm boundaries build trust, not rebellion.About Dave AspreyDave Asprey is a four-time New York Times bestselling author and the founder of Bulletproof and Upgrade Labs. Known as the “Father of Biohacking,” Asprey has spent decades studying human performance, neuroscience, and consciousness. His latest book, Heavily Meditated, explores the science of emotional regulation, forgiveness, and altered states for healing and clarity.About Vivian GlyckVivian Glyck is the founder of Just Like My Child Foundation, Girl Power Project, and Project Grit™, which have empowered over 20,000 adolescent girls in East Africa and India. As the creator and host of The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation, she brings the same humanitarian passion to helping parents and kids navigate modern mental health challenges with courage, connection, and compassion.

Why Your Kid Can't Listen To You (And How To Break Through)

