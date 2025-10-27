From Prison to Harvard: Andre Norman Joins The Bad Mom Podcast to Help Parents Save Kids Before It’s Too Late

Andre Norman & Vivian Glyck on The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation Vivian Glyck, Founder of Just Like My Child Foundation, Girl Power Project®, Project Grit™ and Host of The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious Generation

Former gang leader turned Harvard fellow Andre Norman joins The Bad Mom Podcast to help parents drop shame, build trust, and truly reach their kids.

There are kids in white picket fence suburbia who are just as lost as the ones behind bars. Don’t wait until your kid is in crisis to ask for help.” — Andre Norman

SAN DIEGO, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From a maximum-security prison cell to Harvard Law School, Andre Norman’s journey defies every expectation. Once a gang leader facing a 100-year sentence, Norman is now known worldwide as The Ambassador of Hope—and he’s on a mission to stop kids from ending up where he did.In the latest episode of The Bad Mom Podcast : Parenting the Anxious Generation, hosted by global humanitarian Vivian Glyck, Norman shares his powerful transformation and the message behind his life’s work: prevention over punishment, connection over correction.“Every young person deserves a chance at a great life,” Norman says. “To get better kids, we need better parents—and that starts with better training, better listening, and better support.”Norman’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring. After 14 years in prison, much of it in solitary confinement, he made a decision that would change his life: to attend Harvard. Two decades later, he’s a Harvard fellow, international speaker, and founder of Second Chance University, an organization helping at-risk youth and returning citizens transform their lives through education and mentorship.Today, Norman works with The White House, The Pentagon, Harvard Law School, and London Business School, bridging the gap between incarceration and innovation. Through Second Chance University, he’s building programs that tackle the 2.2 million Americans currently behind bars—and the millions more silently struggling in their own homes.“There are kids in white picket fence suburbia who are just as lost as the ones behind bars,” Norman says in the episode. “Don’t wait until your kid’s in crisis to ask for help.”Host Vivian Glyck, founder of the Just Like My Child Foundation, says Norman’s insight hits home for every parent.“Andre has this incredible ability to hold both the pain and the possibility. His story gives parents permission to face what’s really happening without shame—and start healing their families.”The episode dives deep into how trauma, disconnection, and silence are fueling the modern youth mental health crisis, and what parents can do today to build resilience, communication, and trust before tragedy strikes.About Andre NormanOnce facing a 100-year prison sentence, Andre Norman transformed his life through education, faith, and self-discipline. Now a Harvard fellow, global speaker, and founder of Second Chance University, he works with governments, schools, and corporations to end the cycle of recidivism and create pathways for success. Learn more at AndreNorman.com.About The Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting The Anxious GenerationThe Bad Mom Podcast: Parenting the Anxious Generation is hosted by Vivian Glyck, author, humanitarian, and founder of the Just Like My Child Foundation. The show features unfiltered conversations with world changers like Lisa Nichols, Mike Koenigs, and Dave Asprey—exploring how parents can raise resilient, connected kids in a world of anxiety and digital distraction.Listen now at BadMomPodcast.com or on all major streaming platforms: Youtube, Apple Podcasts, Amazon and Spotify.

How To Reach Your Struggling Child | Andre Norman

