Artificial Intelligence (AI) Certificate Programs Added at Madison Education Group (MEG)

MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madison Education Group (MEG) , a premier provider of professional development certifications and trainings, continues to expand its certificate offerings. Most recently, MEG, through its Madison School of Professional Development (MSPD), announced the launch of several new, in-demand training programs in Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology. Individuals can choose from programs in artificial intelligence, programming, spreadsheets, and data science. The programs are all offered online and are self-paced and self-directed. Each certificate program, trains individuals in the critical areas of information technology and artificial intelligence while providing sought after Continuing Education Units (CEUs) to advance careers in these fields.The two newest programs, AI Foundations and Data Science Foundations, are designed to provide participants with the knowledge and skills they need to apply AI and Machine Learning concepts and techniques.At the end of the AI Foundations program, students will have knowledge of key AI concepts like supervised learning, unsupervised learning, decision trees, artificial neural networks, and commonly used ensemble techniques. By completing the Data Science Foundations certificate program, graduates will have the necessary skills to dive further into the more quantitative and technical aspects of data science and machine learning.Of the programs, Dr. Robin Westerik, MEG President said, “Whether curious about AI, considering an AI driven career path, or just looking to maximize AI applications, these programs provide that foundation you need.”The AI programs are the newest additions to a growing lineup of certificates relating to information technology. The MSPD also offers Computing Technology 1 & 2 which introduce participants to computing concepts ranging from computer, web, and mobile applications to artificial intelligence and other advanced computing concepts.Other programs include both beginning and intermediate Python programming and the MSPD also offers a course in spreadsheet essentials which helps individuals master the skills needed to apply spreadsheet functions to better analyze and solve problems in various disciplines, including data science, engineering, business, and related fields.Dr. Jeevan D’Souza is the curator of the AI and IT programs and, though the programs are self-guided, will support students throughout their studies in the programs. Dr. D’Souza has a background in electrical engineering and holds a PhD in Computer Science.Along with the MSPD and the professional development offerings, MEG is also premier provider of a diverse set of professional products and services. MEG offers higher education and business consulting services. MEG is also home to the Madison Coaching Academy (MCA), and the MaxCampus Systems--a Comprehensive Academic Management Platform that combines a traditional student information system and an LMS into a single, organization-wide platform.To learn more, visit https://meg-spd.com/ or email info@meg-spd.comLINKS TO AI AND IT CERTIFICATE CLASSES:Artificial Intelligence FoundationsData Science FoundationsComputing Technology 1Computing Technology 2Spreadsheet EssentialsIntroduction to Programming with PythonIntermediate Programming with Python

